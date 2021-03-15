Chavda writes to Speaker, alleges harassment of Congress MLAs by police

"We legislators stay with our spouses and kids at these quarters... due to continous watch by the police and bandobast without any reason, we are not able to lead normal lives," Chavda said. (File)

Gujarat Congress interim president Amit Chavda on Monday wrote to the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Speaker, objecting to the alleged harassment of his party’s MLAs by the state police at the MLAs’ quarters in Gandhinagar over the clash between Congress workers and police on March 12 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Ahmedabad.

In his letter, interim president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) told Speaker Rajendra Trivedi about constant police surveillance at the MLA quarters where he and other legislators are currently put up.

On March 12, when PM Modi flagged off a symbolic Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”, the Gujarat Congress tried to take out a parallel march from Sabarmati Ashram with 80 tractors as part of the convoy as a homage to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Police denied permission to the Congress and detained over 50 of its workers, including Chavda, after a brief clash near the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad. Even earlier, police had put Amit Chavda and Congress’ Gujarat Seva Dal president Rutvik Makwana under house arrest at their MLA quarters in Gandhinagar on March 11 and March 12 morning.

“We legislators are elected representatives of people, chosen in a democratic manner… the police system is keeping a watch over us as if we are seasoned criminals. We legislators stay with our spouses and kids at these quarters… due to continous watch by the police and bandobast without any reason, we are not able to lead normal lives,” Chavda said.

He added that on March 11 around midnight, a police convoy entered the MLA quarters as if it was a “hideout of criminals”. “Around 25 police personnel without uniform entered the MLA quarters and tried to forcibly take MLA Rutvik Makwana in their vehicle without any warrant. I was present there and they also tried to take me to the police station. The family members of MLA Makwana were threatened by the police saying that their house will be searched. There was no female officer present with them… On the morning of March 12, police entered the MLA quarters and assembled at my house. They closed the main gate of the house to stop the entry of anyone from outside and put a police bandobast over there,” the letter added.

“I have a question to the Speaker… is Gujarat 100% crime and criminal free that the police has only the task of keeping a watch on opposition party MLAs? I condemn in strict words the attempts made by the police to threaten and silence the voice of the elected representatives which is similar to the tactics deployed by the British regime,” said Chavda in the letter.