Chavda warns Gujarat Congress MLAs of ‘strict action’ against indiscipline

On June 26, supporters of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) secretary Nirav Bakshi had vandalised the state party office in Ahmedabad during a press conference of Amit Chavda. (Express Photo) On June 26, supporters of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) secretary Nirav Bakshi had vandalised the state party office in Ahmedabad during a press conference of Amit Chavda. (Express Photo)

State Congress president Amit Chavda on Thursday warned MLAs and party leaders, indulging in indiscipline, of strict action after some party leaders protested the appointment of new presidents in 12 districts a few days ago. Chavda issued the warning in separate meetings held with MLAs and district panchayat office-bearers, held in connection with training of jan mitras who would be given the charge of election booths during elections.

“I told the MLAs clearly that they can leave the party if they wish, but indiscipline would not be tolerated under any circumstances. I also told them they can raise personal grievances at party fora and not in public because that damages the party’s image,” Chavda told mediapersons after the meeting.

On June 26, supporters of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) secretary Nirav Bakshi had vandalised the state party office in Ahmedabad during a press conference of Amit Chavda.

Chavda said, “Bakshi spoke to me over phone and tried to distance himself from the vandalism at the party office by his supporters. But I told him that I am not going to accept his clarification. I have already suspended him and he will be expelled from the party. We are not going to show any leniency to those indulging in indiscipline.”

On cross-voting by some party representatives in the recently concluded local body polls, defying the party whip, which had resulted in Congress losing power in five district panchayats, Chavda said, “some of the renegades have contacted the party leaders and expressed their willingness to return to the party fold as they could not achieve what they wanted to by supporting the BJP and hence.”

He, however, added that the ‘deserters’ will not be taken back. “All renegades are already under suspension. I discussed the issue with party MLAs and consulted them so they don’t complain later when harsh action of expulsion is taken. But all MLAs unanimously advised that ‘deserters’ should not be taken back and must be expelled from the party to send a strong message that the party will not tolerate any indiscipline and betrayal,” the party chief said.

Regarding former MLA Indranil Rajyaguru’s resignation over disagreement with the functioning of the party, Chavda said, “He (Rajyaguru) told me over phone that he has resigned from the party. I also told him verbally that I accept his resignation. There is no question of going back on it.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App