ChatGPT query on phone, anaesthesia injections by side, two women found dead in temple toilet

TWO WOMEN aged 18 and 20, both childhood friends, were found dead inside a bathroom of the Swaminarayan temple in Surat’s Dindoli area on Saturday with anaesthesia injections and syringes by their side. On their mobile phones, the police found ChatGPT searches on ‘how to commit suicide’ and a news clipping of a nurse who had allegedly died by suicide in the same area using anaesthesia injections.
Three syringes were recovered from the spot. Police suspect that there would be a common reason behind their alleged deaths by suicide.
Dindoli police told The Indian Express that the younger girl was a first-year BCom student at Wadia Women’s College, Athwa, while the other was a second-year BCom student at Udhna Citizen College.
Police said that on Friday morning, the duo left their homes as usual for college, but did not return home in the afternoon. Their parents enquired with the colleges and learnt that they had not attended classes. Worried, the families searched for them and finally lodged a missing person’s report with the Dindoli police.
The police tracked their mobile phones and the family members found one of the girl’s two-sheeler outside the Swaminarayan temple.
Police said family members contacted Swaminarayan temple authorities and CCTV camera footage showed the girls going inside a toilet. The family members reached the washroom and broke open the locked door in the presence of the temple authorities.
Inside, the girls were found on the floor in an unconscious state and they were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Dindoli police reached the hospital after being informed. The family members handed four bottles of anaesthetic drugs, one empty syringe and three injections to the police that they had found at the spot. Police also took in possession the mobile phones of both the girls.
Dindoli police has registered an accidental death case and started a probe.
Talking to The Indian Express, Assistant Commissioner of Police N P Gohil said, “On checking their phones, we have found that they had searched on ChatGPT ‘how to commit suicide’… We also found a news clipping about a hospital nurse who had allegedly died by suicide using anaesthesia injection … we have handed their mobile phones to the forensic science laboratory. The cause of death will be learnt in the coming days.”
“We are waiting for the FSL report to get access to their WhatsApp chats which can provide us a clearer picture,” he added.
