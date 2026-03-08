ChatGPT query on phone, anaesthesia injections by side, two women found dead in temple toilet

TWO WOMEN aged 18 and 20, both childhood friends, were found dead inside a bathroom of the Swaminarayan temple in Surat’s Dindoli area on Saturday with anaesthesia injections and syringes by their side. On their mobile phones, the police found ChatGPT searches on ‘how to commit suicide’ and a news clipping of a nurse who had allegedly died by suicide in the same area using anaesthesia injections.

Three syringes were recovered from the spot. Police suspect that there would be a common reason behind their alleged deaths by suicide.

Dindoli police told The Indian Express that the younger girl was a first-year BCom student at Wadia Women’s College, Athwa, while the other was a second-year BCom student at Udhna Citizen College.