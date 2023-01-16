Charusat University celebrates 12th convocation

Charusat University situated in Anand district celebrated its 12th Convocation event on Friday, in which 2264 degree holders including 45 gold medallists and 27 Ph.D. graduates were conferred degrees. The University has been recently awarded A+ Grade by NAAC.

The students who were awarded their graduation include 296 students of Faculty of Medical Sciences, 425 students of Faculty of Computer Applications, 214 students of Faculty of Management Studies, 156 students of Faculty of Pharmacy, 314 students of Faculty of Applied Sciences and 1159 students of six different branches of Faculty of Technology and Engineering were conferred degrees and blessed for a bright future. A release from the University said, “The university is also proud to announce that many of the top academic performers were female students, leading the way in their respective fields and setting an example for future generation.”

US-based Businessman Ashok Patel, who was the Chief Guest for the event, addressed the students and shared his experiences of surviving the recession in 1970s while urging students to be “good at their work”. Narrating examples of his life, Patel said, “Be curious, be persistent. Observe, adapt, and be responsive. Always remember four lessons in life: Give all your learnings to your profession, Find a passion, Invest in your relationships, and be inspired by the example of others… In the recession in the 1970s, many companies in the US were downsizing and my company laid off nearly 80% employees but I survived because I was good at my job. The key is that if you are good at your job, nothing can harm you. Whatever you do, give it your all.”

The event also saw the presence of Provost R V Upadhyay; President Surendrabhai Patel, Registrar Devang Joshi and members of the Governing Body and Board of Management of CHARUSAT among the invited dignitaries along with the deans of various Faculties; parents and students. In his Presidential address Surendrabhai Patel congratulated the graduating students and emphasised on the role of values and ethics in building a healthy society. Urging the students to become successful entrepreneurs to strengthen India’s economy through innovative products and services, Patel also encouraged the students to update and upgrade necessary skills for the new digital revolution.