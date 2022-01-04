Charged under prohibition law, Gujarat AAP leader held; gets bail

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Isudan Gadhvi, who was booked under the Prohibition Act on January 1, was arrested in Gandhinagar on Monday. He got bail by the evening.

Gadhvi had been jailed for 11 days for protesting at the BJP headquarters on December 20 in Gandhinagar over a paper leak. The Gandhinagar police claimed that a test report of his from the day of the protest showed 0.0545 per cent presence of alcohol.

The test was conducted after a woman worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party complained that he sexually harassed her during the protest in a drunken state.

Before his arrest, Gadhvi said: “I have never consumed liquor in my life… On December 20 police detained me and told me that they were taking me to the civil hospital for blood test. I told them that I would like to get the test done in a private facility as well, which they refused.”

“After the blood test, doctors at the civil hospital conducted preliminary tests regarding presence of alcohol and a breath analyser test… in both I tested negative. I was told that the blood report will come in 48 hours but it came after 12 days,” he said.

Demanding that his blood test be conducted in a state where the “BJP cannot influence the report”, Gadhvi added, “I want a lie-detector and brain-mapping test conducted by the directorate of forensic sciences in Gujarat and it should be video-recorded. I also want the blood sample taken from me to be preserved.”

AAP Delhi’s legal cell secretary Rishikesh Kumar arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday to assist the legal team of AAP Gujarat in the cases faced by their leaders.