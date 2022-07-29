Need to charge people for water consumption: Former NITI Aayog CEO

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant Friday said that people should be charged for consumption of water and added that it was important for the “country to move forward”.

Kant was speaking during the inaugural of two-day National Conclave on Urban Planning held for the first time in Gujarat on Friday at Riverfront House in Ahmedabad.

“A challenge before the country in coming time will be water and how to solve this through reuse, treat, collect and how to treat entire sewage water on a large scale and to use in the planning process. In our country there is a huge loss of water, there are leakages and meter inaccuracies. In many cities this people are not charged for water. If you are not charging for water then your water bodies will cease to exist,” Kant who is also Sherpa, G20 Indian Presidency said.

The first national conclave held in Ahmedabad was organised by the high-level committee of urban planners set up by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on May 31, this year. The HLC is chaired by Keshav Varma who is also chairing Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation (SRFDCL) Ahmedabad.

Kant further stressed the need to charge for water by citing an example of a slum area in Nagpur.

“I visited a slum area in Nagpur where by roping in private sector they had provided water on a PPP mode which is available 24 hours, 365 days. When I asked them, they said getting water is the biggest thing happened to them as it addressed diseases, increased nutrition among children and said that we want to give money for water. So, for water, people are ready to pay. It is important to bring that political will in the country. And due to this political will, when there will be payments, this country will move forward. People want to pay as they want water. With water diseases are controlled, cleanliness and development all with water,” he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while inaugurating the conclave said that Sabarmati Riverfront’s world class infrastructural development is the best example and gift of political will.

The CM expressed that the various initiatives like smart classroom to smart anganwadi, smart parking to smart traffic management, smart drainage to smart water management and smart charging to smart electric bus are having a positive impact of the life of a common man and are thereby amplifying ease of living.

He added that urbanization has increased in the country during the last several decades as a result of limited income, industrialization, infrastructural facilities, limited education and health facilities in rural areas. For this reason, urban development is becoming an important matter. Realizing this situation, Gujarat has always given importance to urban development, Patel said.

Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Mukesh Kumar said that after Town Planning schemes in mega cities, Gujarat government has planned 15 similar TP schemes in tier II and III cities including Mehsana, Surendranagar, Kheda and Anand.

“Also, twin cities development including Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar and Surat-Navsari are being planned,” Kumar said.

Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi expressed the conviction of all-inclusive development of cities keeping even the most impoverished in centre.

During technical sessions, experts delved on the challenge of urbanisation faced in the country today stressing on the shortage of urban planners and winning over it will result in growth, development, job creation and alleviation of poverty.

Architect and urbanist Bimal Patel stressed the need to change the approach to planning to make urban planning successful including “throwing out licence permit raj from urban planning”.

He also spoke about how with the help of TP scheme of Ahmedabad, the 78-km Sardar Patel Ring Road project was achievable.

Gujarat government officials stated that the central government has selected six cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Dahod for smart city development. In which, Ahmedabad and Vadodara are in the top-10 in terms of ease of living and municipal corporation.