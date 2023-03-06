Chaos at MSU concert, faculty says performers ‘asked for time’

At least three students were left unconscious in the chaos that ensued at MS University’s Faculty of Technology Sunday evening during a concert organised as part of Footprints, an ongoing fest, as the crowd started to rush towards the stage. As videos of the chaos went viral, the faculty said the initial commotion was overcome and the musical night went on as planned.

The incident occurred at the Faculty of Technology’s fest where singer Darshan Raval was to perform Sunday evening. Videos of the chaos at the concert, organised on the MSU campus, went viral with some ‘unconscious’ students being taken away for medical assistance.

According to the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Dhanesh Patel said the crowd had gathered together at the gate as the performers had requested time ahead of the event.

“The performers had asked for half an hour without the crowd to set up the event and so we could not let people in… The crowd had gathered at the gate and was getting impatient. When the gate was opened, everyone rushed in together that resulted in chaos. But things were brought under control and the concert was conducted,” said Patel.

Meanwhile, student leaders of the university alleged the faculty had issued extra passes, causing overcrowding. However, Patel told The Indian Express that the faculty had issued only about 4,000 passes.

“We had issued up to 4,000 passes… The event was organised by students and the entire faculty was there to guide them. We were there even when the commotion broke out. About three or four students, who felt uncomfortable due to the crowd that had gathered, were immediately rushed to the faculty office and stabilised… The event also went on as planned and things were resolved soon,” Professor Patel said, refuting allegations of over-selling tickets. “It is not true that the tickets were sold in black… Several persons purchased the passes from the faculty but we would not know what they did with them later,” he added.