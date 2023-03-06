scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Chaos at MSU concert, faculty says performers ‘asked for time’

According to the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Dhanesh Patel said the crowd had gathered together at the gate as the performers had requested time ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, student leaders of the university alleged the faculty had issued extra passes, causing overcrowding. However, Patel told The Indian Express that the faculty had issued only about 4,000 passes. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Chaos at MSU concert, faculty says performers ‘asked for time’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At least three students were left unconscious in the chaos that ensued at MS University’s Faculty of Technology Sunday evening during a concert organised as part of Footprints, an ongoing fest, as the crowd started to rush towards the stage. As videos of the chaos went viral, the faculty said the initial commotion was overcome and the musical night went on as planned.

The incident occurred at the Faculty of Technology’s fest where singer Darshan Raval was to perform Sunday evening. Videos of the chaos at the concert, organised on the MSU campus, went viral with some ‘unconscious’ students being taken away for medical assistance.

According to the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Dhanesh Patel said the crowd had gathered together at the gate as the performers had requested time ahead of the event.

“The performers had asked for half an hour without the crowd to set up the event and so we could not let people in… The crowd had gathered at the gate and was getting impatient. When the gate was opened, everyone rushed in together that resulted in chaos. But things were brought under control and the concert was conducted,” said Patel.

Meanwhile, student leaders of the university alleged the faculty had issued extra passes, causing overcrowding. However, Patel told The Indian Express that the faculty had issued only about 4,000 passes.

Also Read
Pradeep Sharma
Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma arrested in case over regularisation of enc...
102% rise in average cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power betwe...
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...

“We had issued up to 4,000 passes… The event was organised by students and the entire faculty was there to guide them. We were there even when the commotion broke out. About three or four students, who felt uncomfortable due to the crowd that had gathered, were immediately rushed to the faculty office and stabilised… The event also went on as planned and things were resolved soon,” Professor Patel said, refuting allegations of over-selling tickets. “It is not true that the tickets were sold in black… Several persons purchased the passes from the faculty but we would not know what they did with them later,” he added.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 23:53 IST
Next Story

Sunil Gavaskar’s tips for India’s batsmen on turning tracks: Light bottom hand on the bat, bend a little

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close