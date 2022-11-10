Changing candidates won’t heal Morbi and Covid pandemic wounds: Congress after BJP Gujarat poll list

Criticising the BJP for dropping senior leaders from its first list of candidates for the December Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress party Thursday said changing nominees will neither heal the wounds of the people of Morbi nor will it help hide the corruption and government inaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pointing out that as many as 38 sitting MLAs and current ministers didn’t figure in the BJP’s list, Alok Sharma, the Congress national spokesperson, said “You already know that the entire council of ministers of the Rupani government was changed. Today, all the ministers of that government didn’t figure on this list. First, your government failed during the Covid pandemic and your cabinet kept people in the dark and could not provide even the basic facilities. Then, you changed the entire council of ministers, and today some of the new council of ministers have been dropped. It only means that the government has not done any work.”

Sharma was referring to Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel, R C Faldu, Bhupendra Chudasma, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Anil Parmar, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Vibhavari Dave, and Yogesh Patel who did not find a place in the BJP candidates’ list.

“By changing the candidate in Morbi, you cannot heal the wounds caused by the bridge collapse,” Sharma said adding that the BJP has also nominated a candidate who was recently released from jail. “By changing the ministers, you cannot hide corruption. By changing the MLAs, you cannot hide the fact that you failed to provide even oxygen during the Covid pandemic,” he added.

Brijesh Merja, the Morbi MLA and a minister in the Bhupendra Patel government, has been dropped and Kanti Amrutiya, whose purported videos of rescuing people during the Morbi bridge tragedy went viral, has been nominated.

The Congress spokesperson also pointed out that the BJP MLAs who won with huge margins in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election have also been dropped. “Pradip Parmar who won with more than 50000 votes, Pradeepsinh Jadeja who won with one lakh votes, and Rajendra Trivedi with a victory margin of 40000 votes have all been dropped. Nimaben Acharya who was the Speaker was also cut. Arvind Riyani and RC Makwana have been forced to sit at their homes. You (BJP) had a report which said all of them were losing,” Sharma claimed.

Questioning the stability of the BJP government, he asked, “In six years, you had three chief ministers, two ministers… About 20 people on this list are those who have quit the Congress and joined the BJP”.

The Gujarat Assembly election will be conducted in two phases on December 1 and December 5 to elect 182 members. Votes will be counted on December 8.