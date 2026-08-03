22 children died due to Chandipura virus infection in state: Minister

A total of 22 children have died due to Chandipura Vesiculovirus (CHPV) outbreak in Gujarat, State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Monday.

While seven patients who tested positive remain under treatment in various civil hospitals, the health of six others improved and they were discharged from hospitals. Admitted patients are in civil hospitals in GMERS Gandhinagar MCH, GMERS Himmatnagar MCH in Sabarkantha, GMERS Sharpur in Patan, Rajkot Civil Hospital and Bhavnagar Civil Hospital.

A statement issued by the health minister’s office on Monday also said that of a total of 184 suspected cases registered in the state so far, 35 patients tested positive for CHPV while the results of samples from 11 patients were awaited as of August 3.