22 children died due to Chandipura virus infection in state: Minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A total of 22 children have died due to Chandipura Vesiculovirus (CHPV) outbreak in Gujarat, State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Monday.
While seven patients who tested positive remain under treatment in various civil hospitals, the health of six others improved and they were discharged from hospitals. Admitted patients are in civil hospitals in GMERS Gandhinagar MCH, GMERS Himmatnagar MCH in Sabarkantha, GMERS Sharpur in Patan, Rajkot Civil Hospital and Bhavnagar Civil Hospital.
A statement issued by the health minister’s office on Monday also said that of a total of 184 suspected cases registered in the state so far, 35 patients tested positive for CHPV while the results of samples from 11 patients were awaited as of August 3.
The statement quoted Pansheriya as saying, “…not all cases have been reported from any particular place or village in the state, but cases are coming from various areas. The Health Department has been advised to fill up cracks in mud houses. Also, intensive spraying of pesticides is being done in areas where animal husbandry is practiced. In addition, clear instructions have been given to all government and private child specialist hospitals that patients with symptoms of the virus should be immediately admitted to ICU beds with oxygen and ventilator facilities and treatment should be started, so that serious conditions like ‘multiple organ failure’ can be prevented.”
The minister was further quoted as saying, “Currently, there is no specific vaccine or specific medicine available against the Chandipura virus. Keeping this in mind, intensive research is being done by a special team of doctors and researchers to find a vaccine and effective medicine for this virus in a scientific manner.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram