Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Grazer Fest’ from Feb 27; over 65 brands to participate

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Nishant Bal
THE GUJARAT Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), will host a three-day food and beverages event called The Grazer Fest: from February 27.
Addressing a press conference, Meera Shah of Idea Bag Events & Entertainment LLP, which is collaborating with the chamber for the event, said Ahmedabad’s food culture made it a natural host city. “Ahmedabad is a foodie city. There are areas that are over 50 years old dedicated to food. There is 100 per cent scope for growth if we work with the food industry,” she said.
“People like food and every weekend, they think about where to eat. So there’s a chance to hang out and eat, but there’s also an opportunity to network, expand and grow,” Shah said. “GCCI will be offering a platform for expansion opportunities to these brands.”
According to organisers, the first edition will feature 65-70 brands across categories including restaurants, cafés, retail and gourmet labels, packaging and supply-chain brands, subscription-based ventures and food-tech participants. There will be dedicated zones such as a Retail & Gourmet Market, Dessert Garden, Beverage Bay, Street & Snacks Lane and an ODC Pavilion.
The organisers expect a footfall of up to 20,000 people, Shah said. The festival will also have panel discussions organised across the three days. Shah said one of the sessions is titled “From Ahmedabad’s Plates to Global Palates: How Ahmedabad is going to eat, serve and host by 2030”. Ahmedabad is due to host the Commonwealth Games that year.
“It is specifically for investors, food consultants and hoteliers,” she said. “They will discuss how to grow, expand, set franchises and how food trends will transform by 2030.”
GCCI president Sandeep Engineer said the festival would include limited entertainment programming and that safety norms had been prioritised. “Only electric cooking will be allowed. No gas. Safety has been taken strong care of,” he said.
The Grazer Fest will be held from February 27 to March 1 at Anokhi Greens, Sindhu Bhavan Road, and will run daily from 4 pm to 11 pm.
Nishant Bal is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Network Readiness Index 2025 report evaluated 127 countries on their readiness for AI-driven technology advancements. The US remains in the top spot, followed by Finland and Singapore. Denmark rose to fourth, while South Korea fell to tenth. European nations dominate the top 10. India ranks second among the top three lower-middle-income countries, but globally it stands at ..