Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Grazer Fest’ from Feb 27; over 65 brands to participate

The Grazer Fest will be held from February 27 to March 1 at Anokhi Greens, Sindhu Bhavan Road, and will run daily from 4 pm to 11 pm. (Credit: GCCI Gujarat/Instagram)

Written by Nishant Bal

THE GUJARAT Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), will host a three-day food and beverages event called The Grazer Fest: from February 27.

Addressing a press conference, Meera Shah of Idea Bag Events & Entertainment LLP, which is collaborating with the chamber for the event, said Ahmedabad’s food culture made it a natural host city. “Ahmedabad is a foodie city. There are areas that are over 50 years old dedicated to food. There is 100 per cent scope for growth if we work with the food industry,” she said.

“People like food and every weekend, they think about where to eat. So there’s a chance to hang out and eat, but there’s also an opportunity to network, expand and grow,” Shah said. “GCCI will be offering a platform for expansion opportunities to these brands.”