Gujarat AAP MLA in jail, his two wives take up his political agenda

Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava's wives Shakuntala and Varsha visit villages and communities in Gujarat’s tribal heartland; promise to stay with them in legal, administrative battle.

Written by: Aditi Raja
6 min readVadodaraUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 05:48 PM IST
Gujarat AAP MLA in jail, his two wives take up his political agendaJailed Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava’s wives Shakuntala (in pink sari) and Varsha (in white sari, to Shakuntala’s left) at Kodvav village on Tuesday. (Express Photo)
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With the influential tribal leader and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) MLA from Dediapada Chaitar Vasava behind bars, the political baton in the tribal belt of South Gujarat is being carried by his two wives, Shakuntala and Varsha.

The two women have stepped into the field to take up a range of issues, from land rights to alleged encroachment.

The organisational changes announced by the BJP on September 22 in the tribal dominated Narmada district (and in the adjoining Bharuch district) were to a large extent a response to the AAP’s strong showing in the Narmada local body elections in April.

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The AAP’s campaign was powered by Chaitar Vasava, who repeatedly raised the issues of land acquisition, rehabilitation and employment that resonated strongly among tribal voters.

Chaitar was sent to jail in June after a sessions court in Narmada sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment in a 2023 case arising out of the alleged assault and intimidation of forest officials.

Although the sentence removed him from day-to-day political activity, his influence in the area remains largely undiminished, which his wives are currently seeking to amplify.

Also Read | Jailed, convicted, but still an MLA: Gujarat High Court grants AAP’s Chaitar Vasava seven days’ bail

On Tuesday (September 22), Shakuntala and Varsha showed up at Kodvav village in the Netrang taluka of Bharuch to meet farmers who have alleged they have been assaulted by unidentified individuals, and had their land encroached upon following a dispute.

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The women and other AAP leaders met with the aggrieved families, heard their accounts, and assured them of the party’s support in pursuing the matter through legal and administrative channels.

Varsha Vasava said the AAP delegation had visited a family whose standing crop had been allegedly cut, and whose land was allegedly encroached upon. She said AAP would stand by the family through the legal battle and provide the required support.

“Whatever happens in this struggle in the coming days, we are with the families, and we are ready to stand with them and fight for their rights,” Varsha said. She said the party would consult lawyers to decide the next course of action, and would submit a memorandum to the Prant Officer.

Varsha also appealed to members of the tribal community to participate in what she described as a “collective struggle” for tribal rights.

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Chaitar has been in Vadodara Central Jail after an Additional Sessions Court in Rajpipla sentenced him and eight others to seven years in prison on June 23 this year.

Also Read | 7 years, 1 WhatsApp text: Gujarat again challenges AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava’s acquittal

According to the prosecution, five forest officials were summoned to Vasava’s residence during an anti-encroachment drive in Narmada district, where they were allegedly abused and threatened, and a firearm was allegedly brought out and fired in the air.

The state also alleged that the officials were coerced into arranging Rs 60,000 in compensation for people whose crops had been removed during the forest department’s encroachment-clearance exercise.

Vasava challenged the conviction and sought suspension of his sentence, but the Gujarat High Court rejected his plea in August. The court subsequently granted him seven days’ temporary bail in September to attend the Assembly session.

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Vasava’s wife Shakuntala, who was also among the nine accused in the case, was released on bail after the Gujarat High Court suspended her sentence in July.

With both his wives now making their presence felt at programs and meeting aggrieved communities, the family has sought to maintain AAP’s visibility in a region where Chaitar has built his political base around tribal rights and land-related issues.

But this is not the first time that Shakuntala and Varsha have filled in for Chaitar. During his post-arrest incarceration in 2024, followed by his conditional release preventing him from stepping foot in Dediapada, Shakuntala and Varsha had taken on the task of managing his maiden Lok Sabha campaign.

Also Read | Sentenced to jail along with AAP MLA and others, woman with newborn gets Gujarat High Court bail

Chaitar was contesting as the India Bloc candidate from Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency, riding on his 2022 Gujarat Assembly victory – his first electoral contest – by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

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At Kodvav village on Tuesday, the party also raised broader concerns over the role of Gram Panchayats in land transactions in tribal areas.

Raju Vasava, president of the AAP-led Valia taluka panchayat, said the party would consult lawyers on the issue before deciding its next course of action. He said the matter would subsequently be discussed with the affected people and a memorandum will be submitted to the Prant Officer.

“There is another important issue. It is the responsibility of the Gram Panchayat to issue an NOC. In Gujarat’s tribal areas, Gram Panchayats are issuing NOCs for the purchase and sale of land to non-tribals,” Raju said.

He alleged that tribal sarpanches were being used to facilitate such transactions and demanded strict action against those involved. He said AAP would remain vigilant against what it described as illegal encroachment and land transactions in tribal areas.

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“The Aam Aadmi Party will now remain vigilant on this issue and take strong action against those involved. We assure you that we will never allow such activities to continue in tribal areas,” he said.

The delegation included Narmada district panchayat irrigation committee chairman Dayaram Vasava, Valia taluka panchayat president Raju Vasava, Dediapada taluka panchayat president Premila Vasava, Narmada district AAP president Niranjan Vasava and other party functionaries.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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