After Gujarat High Court order, AAP’s Chaitar Vasava to enter Dediapada local poll battle

With voting for Gujarat’s local body elections scheduled for Sunday, the Gujarat High Court Thursday granted relief to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat working president and Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava, allowing him to enter Dediapada taluka in Narmada district until April 30.

The decision has added a sharp political edge to the contest in his home turf, with Vasava set to undertake a marathon campaign Friday, the final day of canvassing.

Allowing Vasava’s application, Justice M R Mengdey modified the conditions of the court’s earlier bail order of September 9, 2025, restraining Vasava from entering the tribal Dediapada taluka in the Narmada district for a year.

“…due to ensuing elections to the local bodies in the State of Gujarat and the applicant herein being the elected MLA for the area, would like to canvass for the candidates who have contested the election for his political party, and therefore, the applicant be permitted to enter the Dediapda Taluka for a limited period till the election dates over,” Justice Mengdey said in the order.

Campaign plans

Close aides of the AAP MLA told The Indian Express Friday that Vasava will be at his home until April 30 and will also cast his vote on April 26. On Friday, Vasava has planned an intense campaign route on his home turf to “reconnect with voters he has not met in a while”.

The timing of the order is significant. Recently, several of Chaitar’s close aides, including Dediapada taluka president Rajendra Vasava, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week. With local body elections underway, his return is seen as politically important for the AAP, which has maintained influence in the region largely due to his popularity.

His brief return to Dediapada after nearly a year is seen as a boost to the AAP’s campaign, particularly since the complainant in the case is a local BJP leader.

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In his absence, his wives, Shakuntala and Varsha, had been actively campaigning for the party.

What the court said

Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave opposed Vasava’s application, contending that “there are all chances that some untoward incident may take place” and also submitted that the AAP leader may be permitted to enter into the Dediapda Taluka area “after the election is over”.

Considering the submissions of Vasava’s advocate, Zubin Bharda, the high court said, “Having regard to the fact that the applicant is an elected MLA of the Dediapda Taluka and wants to enter the Dediapda Taluka for the purpose of the ensuing election to the local bodies of the State of Gujarat, the application is hereby partly allowed. The condition in question is ordered to be suspended till April 30, 2026.”

“However, it is expected of the applicant that he shall not try to contact the original complaint – first informant in any manner whatsoever, nor shall he create any situation that might lead to an untoward incident.”

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Advocate Bharda told The Indian Express that once the court’s deadline ends, Vasava will resume staying outside Dediapada taluka. He will continue handling work in the restricted area remotely while visiting other parts of his constituency as usual.

The high court granted bail to Chaitar Vasava in September last year on a surety of Rs 10,000 and also imposed the condition that he will not enter Dediapada taluka for a year. Chaitar’s home in Bogaj is also under Dediapada.

The case stems from a complaint filed on July 5, 2025, by BJP leader and Dediapada taluka panchayat president Sanjay Vasava. He alleged that Chaitar Vasava abused Sagbara taluka panchayat president Champa Vasava and later threw a mobile phone and a glass at him when he tried to intervene. The AAP MLA was subsequently arrested and lodged in Vadodara Central Jail.