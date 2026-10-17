Gujarat’s Jailed MLA Chaitar Vasava cancels visit to critically ill half brother over ‘late arrival’ of police escort

A GUJARAT High Court (HC) order granting jailed AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava one-day temporary bail on humanitarian grounds to visit his critically ill half-brother did not result in such a visit on Saturday after the police escort allegedly arrived nearly four hours after the scheduled release time of 7 am.

According to Vasava’s counsel, Senior Advocate I H Syed, the MLA declined to leave Vadodara Central Jail after the police escort arrived at around 11 am, leaving “insufficient time” for him to meet his half brother, Shantilal, and arrange funds to shift him to a better-equipped hospital.

The development came as Tapi district police cited a “domestic dispute” as the suspected reason for the alleged suicide attempt by the MLA’s half brother, Shantilal, even as the latter’s family has linked it to distress over the MLA’s conviction in June.

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On Friday, the HC granted Vasava temporary bail for one day, permitting his release between 7 am and 7 pm on the day of his actual release, including travel time. The order required him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and be escorted by police personnel at the state’s expense. He was directed to surrender before the jail authorities immediately after the permitted period.

Syed said Vasava wanted to visit his Shantilal, who is undergoing treatment at New Civil Hospital in Surat after allegedly consuming poison, and arrange funds for his transfer to a better-equipped hospital. “But the escort arrived late. He felt there was not enough time to make the arrangements and therefore refused to leave. We will decide the next step in this case in the days to come,” Syed said.

Shantilal allegedly consumed poison at his residence in Devjipura village, under Songadh police station limits in Tapi district, at around noon on October 12. He was initially taken to Songadh Referral Hospital before being referred to New Civil Hospital in Surat, where he is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to Tapi Superintendent of Police J N Desai. Desai, in a statement on Saturday, said “Songadh police had recorded a statement from Shantilal’s wife, Asha, and made an entry regarding the incident. Further inquiry is underway. In statements of his relatives and neighbours, it emerged that he may have consumed the poisonous substance following a domestic dispute.”

The police account, however, differs from the family’s explanation. Shantilal’s relatives have alleged that he was under stress following Vasava’s conviction. Desai said the inquiry had so far pointed to a domestic dispute, with further investigation continuing.

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Dr Parul Vadgama, Superintendent of Surat Civil hospital, said Shantilal’s condition was “critical and static.” She said, “He is on a ventilator. All necessary treatment is being administered by the Medicine Department. Even blood pressure medicines are being administered. His condition is static – just like it was when he was brought in. He is unconscious.”

On Friday, Justice Vimal K Vyas of the Gujarat HC had partly allowed Vasava’s application for temporary bail after his counsel sought relief on humanitarian grounds, citing his half-brother’s critical condition. Vasava had initially sought temporary bail from October 17 to November 17 to appear for the first-semester examinations of a Master of Social Work course he enrolled in on October 5. During the hearing, however, Syed informed the court that the MLA did not press the examination-related ground and instead sought his release to visit Shantilal and make arrangements for his treatment.

The court order noted that the medical papers showed Shantilal had been admitted to Surat Civil Hospital and was on life support. It held that permitting Vasava to visit his brother for a day would “meet the ends of justice”. The state had opposed the application, arguing that Vasava’s presence was not indispensable because other relatives, including Shantilal’s two biological brothers, were available to look after him.

Vasava has been lodged at Vadodara Central Jail since his conviction in June 2026. On June 23, an Additional Sessions Judge at Rajpipla sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment in a case involving allegations that he and others threatened and assaulted forest officials after the department removed crops allegedly cultivated on encroached government forest land. The prosecution also alleged that Rs 60,000 was extorted from the officials. The Gujarat High Court admitted his criminal appeal on July 31 but rejected his application for suspension of sentence on August 24. In September, he was granted seven days of conditional temporary release.