AAP Gujarat MLA Chaitar Vasava seeks bail, cites exam, brother’s ill health

The Gujarat High Court has granted time to the state until Friday to verify the grounds cited by AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava (right).

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava has approached the Gujarat High Court seeking 30 days’ temporary bail, citing the first-semester examinations of a Master of Social Work (MSW) course he has enrolled in following his June conviction.

Vasava also informed the court about his brother’s ill health due to “ingesting poison”, with the state government telling the court it wants to verify both grounds before responding to the plea.

The court has granted time to the state until Friday to verify the grounds cited by the MLA.

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Vasava is serving a seven-year sentence at Vadodara Central Jail for threatening and assaulting forest officials after the department removed crops allegedly cultivated on encroached government forest land.