Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava has approached the Gujarat High Court seeking 30 days’ temporary bail, citing the first-semester examinations of a Master of Social Work (MSW) course he has enrolled in following his June conviction.
Vasava also informed the court about his brother’s ill health due to “ingesting poison”, with the state government telling the court it wants to verify both grounds before responding to the plea.
The court has granted time to the state until Friday to verify the grounds cited by the MLA.
Justice Vimal K Vyas heard Vasava’s plea on Wednesday as his lawyer, Senior Advocate I H Syed, informed the court that the MLA’s brother had also “ingested poison”. The lawyer submitted that both the examination schedule and his brother’s condition were grounds for seeking temporary release.
The state, represented by Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave, said it needed to verify the facts cited in support of the application. Dave pointed out that college admissions are usually completed by July and said the circumstances surrounding Vasava’s admission to the course needed to be checked. The state also sought verification of the claim regarding his brother’s ill health.
When the court inquired whether the admission had been secured following the MLA’s conviction, the counsel submitted that Vasava had enrolled for the MSW course on October 4 for the 2026-27 academic year through the Gujarat Common Admission Services (GCAS) process on October 4.
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Vasava has sought temporary bail from October 17 to November 17 to attend examinations at Balhans College of Social Work in Thava, Netrang taluka, Bharuch district. The college is affiliated with Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat. The first-semester tuition fee of Rs 7,000 was paid on October 5, and the college issued a bona fide student certificate the following day.
The examination schedule includes a compulsory rural fieldwork viva voce on October 19, followed by written examinations between October 27 and November 2. The application says the university viva will not be conducted again and that failure to appear could result in Vasava losing the semester. It also states that the course requires practical fieldwork and classroom attendance.
The prosecution case also involved the alleged extortion of Rs 60,000 from forest officials.
The High Court admitted Vasava’s criminal appeal on July 31 but rejected his application for suspension of sentence on August 24.
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In September, the court granted him seven days of temporary bail to attend a Gujarat Legislative Assembly session, subject to conditions including a restriction on leaving Gandhinagar, addressing public gatherings, or appearing before the media. According to the present application, he complied with the conditions and surrendered on time.
Vasava’s plea stated that temporary release would allow him to continue his education while his appeal remains pending.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
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