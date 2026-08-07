Chain-snatching suspect collapses at Surat court, dies; kin allege torture

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a judge a day later. (Source: File/ Representational)

A suspect in a chain snatching incident died after he collapsed at the Surat district sessions court on Thursday, police said. However, his relatives alleged custodial torture by Katargam police even as the latter refuted the allegations.

Naresh Parmar, 35, a resident of Kamrej in Surat, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a judge a day later. His family members were also present in the court complex.

Sangita, Parmar’s sister-in-law, said he lived in Delhi and had come home to get medicines since he suffered from a heart ailment. She alleged that he was on his bed when the police came and arrested him.