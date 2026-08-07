Chain-snatching suspect collapses at Surat court, dies; kin allege torture

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A suspect in a chain snatching incident died after he collapsed at the Surat district sessions court on Thursday, police said. However, his relatives alleged custodial torture by Katargam police even as the latter refuted the allegations.
Naresh Parmar, 35, a resident of Kamrej in Surat, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a judge a day later. His family members were also present in the court complex.
Sangita, Parmar’s sister-in-law, said he lived in Delhi and had come home to get medicines since he suffered from a heart ailment. She alleged that he was on his bed when the police came and arrested him.
She alleged Parmar was subjected to custodial torture and claimed that he was framed in a false case. In the court, his blood pressure was low, his breathing laboured and his heart rate high, she added.
Meanwhile, the police said he was rushed to a hospital on the orders of the court as he was unwell. Assistant Commissioner of Police (F Division) L. B. Jhala said Parmar was wanted in a chain snatching case registered at the Katargam police station in 2025. “The Katargam police arrested him on Wednesday evening and produced him in the court today at 3:01 pm. Since he was unwell, he was brought to the Civil Hospital for treatment on the orders of the court, where the doctors on duty declared him dead.”
“When the court questioned him, he presented the excuse of having heart disease. However, a proper investigation will be conducted in this direction,” he added.
Parmar was the father of four children, who lived with his wife and other relatives in Surat, his family members said.
Umra police have filed an FIR after Parmar’s death, and are conducting further investigation into the incident.
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