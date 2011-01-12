Chain snatching: Stolen bikes leave trails cold

The city police failed to detect a large number of chain snatching incidents last year because a majority of the crimes involved the use of stolen or rented bikes.

A total of 507 snatching cases were registered with the city police last year of which only 107 were detected. In Ahmedabad,the majority of chain snatching cases are reported from Zone I,Satellite,Vastrapur,Ellisbridge and Navrangpura.

Jt Commissioner of Police Satish Sharma said: Instances of using stolen motorcycles is quite high. When the cases are detected,the stolen vehicle is also seized. The seizure of the stolen bikes in chain snatching cases rests on the detection of the crime.

Inspector J B Gadhvi from Ellisbridge said the police manage to seize only those vehicles where they have chased the criminal or the public have caught the offender red-handed. But in other cases,the culprits manage to get away.

He added: Chain snatchers generally use stolen motorcycles. For instance,Jigar,a repeated offender ,who was arrested in Ellisbridge,used stolen bikes in chain snatching crimes. After committing the crime,they would abandon the motorcycles on the roads or even leave them in public parking places.

In the Satellite area,the police have not been able detect a majority of chain-snatching cases because the culprits used rented bikes. When caught,they deny having used bikes to protect the identity of the owners,the police said.

Inspector AK Varma said: The chain snatchers are arrested sometimes while committing other crime like vehicle theft and when further questioned,we learn they had committed chain snatching too. In very few cases they are arrested directly for chain snatching. They dupe the police by changing the registration numbers of the bikes.

