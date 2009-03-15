CEPT to introduce two e-courses this April

The Ahmedabad-based CEPT University will introduce two e-courses to cater to the long felt need of middle level management programmes in Urban Infrastructure Planning (UIP),and Environment Impact Assessment (EIA),this April.

These certificate courses will be structured in 12 modules and will be delivered via the Internet in 16 weeks. These web-based courses are targeted at working professionals aspiring for higher qualification while on the job.

Prof Saswat Bandhyopadhyay,Course Director,CEPT University,said: CEPT will organise the UIP online course under the capacity building initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. This will be of big help to officers,engineers,city development authorities,NGOs and the municipalities.

The EIA course is a joint initiative of CEPT,the World Banks South Asia Environment Cell,and the Centre for Environment Education. Prof Bandhyopadhyay added: The course will be open to candidates from Sri Lanka,Bhutan and Bangladesh as well.

CEPT officials said that during the course,students can avail the facility of Web-chat with the faculty members,twice a month.

There will be regular weekly assignments and every student will be required to submit a Final Thesis at the end of the 16 weeks period.

The eligibility criterion requires the candidate to be a graduate in any discipline with a minimum 50 per cent marks or a diploma with a minimum of two years work experience.

The fee for the entire course has been fixed at Rs 15,000.

