CEPT students’ tools make artisans’ life easy

A group of CEPT University students have come up with a few accessories to make the job of embroidery artisans easy and take care of their well-being.

‘Teka ni patti’, a belt to help the user avoid backache, and ‘sitara’, a light-emitting necklace that helps work in the dark, are a few inventions of the students for the artisans.

Most of the embroidery artisan women live in the villages of Kutch, Patan, Banaskantha and Surendranagar districts.

Puriben Ahir, 60, from Santalpur in Patan district, who has been doing embroidery works for the past 50 years, says she and her daughter Hetal tried ‘Teka ni patti’ and light-emitting necklace and found them very useful.

“The students worked with us to understand our problems. While the necklace helps us work at night, the belt helps us sit upright,” says Puriben, who works with the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA).

The products for the artisans have been designed by 12 students of Faculty of Design at CEPT University as part of a four-year project, ‘Threads of Innovation’ under an academic collaboration between CEPT University and Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

As part of the project, the students worked with four women artisans including weavers, embroiderers and block printing artists of Kutch, Patan and Surendranagar to understand their problems.

While working with artisans, who are doing embroidery work day and night, the students realised that back pain is prevalent among them.

“Teka ni Patti has a textile-based touch sensor that is connected to a buzzer. When the user sits upright, the buzzer deactivates. When the user sits in an irregular position, the buzzer activates, alerting the user to sit upright,” says Santhanu S Chakravarthy, one of the three students who designed it.

Another problem the artisans faced was lack of light during night and power cuts. To tackle the problem, Sitara, a light-emitting necklace, was designed by Prisha Shah, Saumya Patil and Kanushri Tanejas. Sitara has LED lights powered by a lithium ion battery, which will light up the required periphery when switched on.

Another invention of the students is Odcha, a waterproof odhani (dupatta), made using locally-available beeswax. (Carrying an umbrella is a difficult task given the heavy winds in the region)

“The LED lights attached to the odhani also give light to the user at night,” Nipun Gurram, the second year undergraduate student who designed it along with Jayati Golyan and Neeharika Kolgani, told The Indian Express.

To solve the mosquito problem as the artisans work in the open, Swathi Sarvisetty, Ishani Kuwar and Dhairya Garg came up with an indigenous mosquito repellent, ‘Lili Abha’. It is a heat-activated refillable mosquito repellent made with camphor and neem oil.