Ahmedabad: CEPT students conduct walk through CG Road

Students of Faculty of Planning at the CEPT University conducted a walk through the CG Road, one of the important commercial arterials of Ahmedabad, Saturday.

Conceptualized as a part of the global Jane’s Walk event that takes place in cities across the world during the first weekend of May, CEPT University’s Faculty of Planning students initiated this first-ever such walk in Ahmedabad to join this global movement.

The idea behind the walk was to observe and understand aspects of the public realm in Ahmedabad such as social capital, local economies, people dynamics and space usage, through direct observation and conversation with local citizens.

The ‘Jane’s walk-Voices of CG Road – A Walk through Ahmedabad’s Favourite Street’ was an ” exploration of first-hand experiences and observations” at the road, students said.

“The walk, an exploration of first hand experiences and observations at the CG Road, was also a focus on non-transport uses of streets, especially of local economies and commercial activities. Streets and their sidewalks, the main public spaces of the city, are its most vital organs as said by Jane Jacobs,” said Niharika Gupta and Vishnupriya V, final year master students of Faculty of Planning, CEPT University who had organised the walk.

A discussion on how diversity of economies must be boosted by design, and how designers and planners can actively take cognizance of the importance of different activities and create space in order to enable a comfortable street experience for both vendors and visitors was a part of the walk.

Also, the mutual trust that is built within the community among street vendors where they depend on each other is one of the aspects we had tried to cover in this walk, Vishnupriya added.

With economies including national and global brands, local homegrown brands, informal economies with temporary structures as well as those with no shelter are characters of CG Road which the walkers tried to experience.

The walk was attended by CEPT students, alumni and interested citizens. Along the walk, faculty Prof Jignesh Mehta added insights about the evolution of CG Road, it’s current design, street design across other Indian and international cities, and the role and responsibility of urban planning to accommodate such diversity of uses and local economies.

With five stops along the nearly a km walk, other faculty members from CEPT who shared information on the Road were Prof Rutul Joshi and Arun Kumar.

“Have joined the walk out of curiosity as I wanted to learn things about CG Road which I might have overlooked during my stay of last ten years in Ahmedabad,” Sangeeta Singh Negi, one of the participants, said.

Though open for all, out of nearly 50 registrations from citizens, not many had turned up at the first walk.