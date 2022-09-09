CEO chalks out blueprint to increase voter turnout, address urban voter apathy

WITH A target of achieving a voter turnout 79 per cent in this Assembly polls due in December — 10 per cent higher than that of 2017 elections — the Chief Electoral Office of Gujarat has charted out a ten-point strategy including identification of 2022 voting booths with lowest turnout, addressing urban voter apathy to even ensuring a pleasant voting experience at the booths.

These were highlighted in a presentation by the office of Chief Electoral Office during a seminar and signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) chaired by CEO P Bharathi Wednesday in the presence of Ahmedabad Collector Sandip J Sagale and GCCI president Pathik Patwari.

Ensuring cleanliness of the polling booth, putting up locality specific themes and ensuring suitable seating, drinking water and toilet facilities are some of the measures suggested on how to ensure a pleasant voting experience for the voters.

Further, the electoral office is also aiming at addressing the urban voter apathy where it was stated that out of ten per cent target, three are such urban voters for which an exercise has already been started.

So far, nine MoUs have been signed with various departments having direct contact with the voters and also among many who have not registered yet under one of the ten agendas of public participation.

CEO P Bharathi in her address said, “We are asking one hour of your time on election day and may be half an hour to register. So one and half hours is required to vote. Later blaming that your name was not there, or incorrect name or do not know about the polling station is not acceptable.”

Taking forward three goals —100 per cent registration, inform on ethical voting and education about democracy— Bharathi in her address to various representatives from GCCI said, “The objective is that all eligible voters in Gujarat should register and vote.”

It was also suggested by GCCI members to rope in different clubs too in voting registration and awareness drive.