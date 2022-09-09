scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

CEO chalks out blueprint to increase voter turnout, address urban voter apathy

Ensuring cleanliness of the polling booth, putting up locality specific themes and ensuring suitable seating, drinking water and toilet facilities are some of the measures suggested on how to ensure a pleasant voting experience for the voters.

So far, nine MoUs have been signed with various departments having direct contact with the voters and also among many who have not registered yet under one of the ten agendas of public participation. (Representational/PTI File)

WITH A target of achieving a voter turnout 79 per cent in this Assembly polls due in December — 10 per cent higher than that of 2017 elections — the Chief Electoral Office of Gujarat has charted out a ten-point strategy including identification of 2022 voting booths with lowest turnout, addressing urban voter apathy to even ensuring a pleasant voting experience at the booths.

These were highlighted in a presentation by the office of Chief Electoral Office during a seminar and signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) chaired by CEO P Bharathi Wednesday in the presence of Ahmedabad Collector Sandip J Sagale and GCCI president Pathik Patwari.

Ensuring cleanliness of the polling booth, putting up locality specific themes and ensuring suitable seating, drinking water and toilet facilities are some of the measures suggested on how to ensure a pleasant voting experience for the voters.

Further, the electoral office is also aiming at addressing the urban voter apathy where it was stated that out of ten per cent target, three are such urban voters for which an exercise has already been started.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

So far, nine MoUs have been signed with various departments having direct contact with the voters and also among many who have not registered yet under one of the ten agendas of public participation.

CEO P Bharathi in her address said, “We are asking one hour of your time on election day and may be half an hour to register. So one and half hours is required to vote. Later blaming that your name was not there, or incorrect name or do not know about the polling station is not acceptable.”

Taking forward three goals —100 per cent registration, inform on ethical voting and education about democracy— Bharathi in her address to various representatives from GCCI said, “The objective is that all eligible voters in Gujarat should register and vote.”

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

It was also suggested by GCCI members to rope in different clubs too in voting registration and awareness drive.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:55:50 am
Next Story

Gujarat: State Congress to hold symbolic bandh on Sept 10

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m
Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement