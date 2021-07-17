Centre’s annual integrated rating: 4 power discoms of Gujarat get A+ rating

The ratings are conducted for evaluating performance of state power distribution utilities based on a range of parameters.

Four power distribution companies of GUVNL’s — Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (MGVCL), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (DGVCL) and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (PGVCL) — secured first four positions with highest rating of A+ in the Ninth Annual Integrated Rating conducted by Union Ministry of Power, stated an official release.

The ratings were unveiled by Minister of Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh on July 16, 2021. The ratings are conducted for evaluating performance of state power distribution utilities based on a range of parameters viz. AT&C losses, cost Efficiency, Financial Performance, Sustainability, Regulatory, Reforms, and Government Support.

Managing director of the Rajkot-headquartered PGVCL Dhimantkumar Vyas told media persons,“ Only five out of 41 power discoms of 21 states were awarded that ratings for the year 2019-20 and PGVCL was fourth among the five. The other three discoms of Gujarat occupied the top three positions in the rating while the discom of Haryana was the only one from outside the state to be in this elite list.”