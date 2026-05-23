Centre trying to avoid inconvenience to people: Mandaviya, Rupala allay fears on fuel situation

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajkot MP Parshottam Rupala on Friday tried to allay fears of people over fuel situation stating that the Centre was doing everything possible to manage the situation caused by the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz amid the war situation in West Asia.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event of the Rajkot Engineer Association, Mandaviya appealed to migrant workers not to return to their home states.

“No migrants need to go back home. The Government of India is keeping an eye on the developments. The problems arising out of the West Asia crisis will be handled. Everyone should continue in the state where they are staying,” the union minister said.

On the fuel situation, Mandaviya said, “I appeal to the people not to panic and not to hoard fuel. About 35-40% of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is stopping ships from entering the Strait and the US is also blockading it. India has been doing everything possible… we can see oil and gas are coming to the country and the Centre is making efforts so that there is the least possible inconvenience to citizens.”

The Porbandar MP also quoted PM Narendra Modi on the use of public transport to save fuel. Giving an example, he said that youths in Upleta have resolved to commute to Rajkot by train instead of car after the austerity call given by the PM.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an Aadhar Seva Kendra in his Lok Sabha constituency of Rajkot, Rupala said, “I am in touch with district administrations about the diesel shortage (in Gujarat) and yesterday I also learnt that tourists from other states were stranded because of the fuel crisis and had to be helped out by the local officials. There is constant consultation in the state government to make sure essential services are not affected and people face the least amount of problems.”

The Indian Express had on May 21 reported that the fuel situation in Rural Gujarat had been exacerbated owing to caps for diesel sale to farmers coupled with the rise in demand due to transport linked to harvest and sowing of the fresh crop.

Story continues below this ad

Rupala said, “I appeal to the people, we should not go and stand in queues (for fuel) out of panic. We use fuel with consideration and if not required, then control our use.”

Rise in fuel demand: Indian Oil

A statement from Indian Oil on Friday said that public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) — Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL — are trying to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel and LPG amid increase in fuel demand in several regions.

Giving data, the IOC said that the fuel demand in Gujarat had risen by 41% in the period between May 1 and 21, against the same period last year. The percentage growth in UTs had also risen with demand up by 35% in Diu, 18% in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 21% in Daman.

“In recent days, OMCs have witnessed significantly higher offtake of petroleum products. The enhanced demand is being driven by various factors, such as seasonal tilling and harvesting activities across rural agricultural belts. Also, due to the price difference between suppliers other than PSUs, there is movement of customers to public sector retail outlets.”

Story continues below this ad

“The oil industry would like to reassure consumers that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across the country and all necessary measures are being taken to maintain smooth and uninterrupted supplies. Citizens are advised to continue with normal purchasing behaviour and avoid panic buying. Consumers are also requested to rely only on official communications issued by authorised agencies and OMCs for accurate information related to fuel availability,” the statement said.