Centre to set up oxygen plants in 4 Rajkot hospitals

The Central government will set up medical oxgen generator plants at four government hospitals in Rajkot district to meet their need of oxygen while treating Covid-19 patients in coming days, Rajkot District Collector Remya Mohan said on Thursday.

Talking to the media, Mohan said that oxygen generation plants will be set up Padmakunvarba Hospital in Rajkot city, sub-district hospitals (SDH) in Jasan and Dhoraji towns of the district as well at community health centre (CHC) in Upleta town.

“The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and the central government will set up oxygen generator plants, which will be self-reliant, will be set up at four locations — SDH Jasdan, CHC Upleta, Padmakunvarba and Dhoraji SDH. Civil work will be done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). We are in loop with DRDO and NHAI and these plants would become operational in coming few days,” the collector said.

Mohan added that Govind Patel and Arvind Raiyani, BJP MLAs from Rajkot (south) and Rajkot (east) Assembly constituencies have allocated Rs 20 lakh each from their MLA Local Area Development (LAD) funds for infrastructure and equipment needed for treatment of Covid-19 and that State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank of India has also offered to set up an oxygen generator plant in the district under its corporate social responsibility activities.

The government has set up Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) in Jasdan and Dhoraji hospitals with 24 and 70 oxygen beds respectively.