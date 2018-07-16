Centre to hold app-based talent hunt to select children: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore at a university in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter) Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore at a university in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter)

The central government will soon launch a mobile app-based talent hunt across the country to select schoolchildren as per their physical abilities and provide them with monetary help for their sports training, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday.

The minister said that children from 6-8 years of age can take part in the talent hunt. They will have to undergo several tests through the app to prove their physical prowess. The government will then shortlist 1,000 children across the country and give them Rs 5 lakh every year till they attain 16 years of age for their sports training, he added.

Read | Government does not want to control social media: Rajyavardhan Rathore

“Our schools are doing well but in the coming years they will have to pay attention to the fitness levels of their students so that they can be fitter and more confident,” he said while addressing a gathering of schoolchildren at Tanstadia stadium. Rathore said the country has undergone a major change in the field of sports ever since Prime Minster Narendra Modi took over.

|

Stressing the importance of playgrounds in schools, Rathore said, “Schools are run under a government policy where playgrounds were necessary, but they should have specialised grounds also for games like league matches. to create their own specific identity.” “It is important to create a sense of identity among players by participating in platforms like Khelo India,” he said. Launched by the central government, Khelo India is a national programme for development of sports.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App