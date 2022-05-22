Centre to connect startups with govt ecosystem, has real plan on chip shortage: Minister

The Centre is making efforts to connect Indian startups with the government ecosystem so that its procurement requirements can be met with their innovative solutions, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Gujarat University on “New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities” on Sunday, Chandrasekhar said, “Soon Digital India Startup Hub, an institutional framework, shall be established to promote startup ecosystem and to centrally coordinate initiatives. The government is making efforts to connect startups with government ecosystem so that government’s procurement requirements can be met with innovative solutions offered by startups.”

“We are working with each state government and will soon roll out a programme called ‘Digital India start up hub’. This is a national enabler for all startups around the country,” he said.

Referring to the semi conductors and chip shortage faced by the country, Chandrasekhar stated that while at present “we just have to weather the storm” and that India has “a real plan”.

Replying to a question raised by one of the automotive startups during his address, the minister said, “The overall electronic strategy — short term and medium term — the disruptions happened today nobody can do anything… We just have to weather the storm. But for the medium term point of view, we have a real plan and that plan will help us be a trusted partner in global scenario. I am confident that in next one or two years, we will have the first fab (fabrication) coming to India and starting manufacturing.”

Adding that the disruptions in supply chains during Covid has caused a rise in component process that is faced by almost every category of electronics, he said, “PM’s idea is to ensure that a significant part of value addition in the overall product comes to India. For this we have launched PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes like device PLIs, component PLIs, etc. As the volumes of the completed platforms and completed product take off, the ecosystem of suppliers and components based around it will also go up. And the last piece of this is the semi conductor and the Government of India has put in 10 billion dollars as the package,” he added.

In December 2021, the Government of India approved an incentive plan of 10 billion dollars to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Highlighting the importance of learning Digital Skills for India’s expanding Digital Economy, Chandrasekhar added, “Innovation, innovation and innovation is the mantra going forward. Our startups and entrepreneurs will drive the Indian economy towards 5 trillion dollar and Digital Economy towards trillion-dollar economy.”

Highlighting how eight years of Modi Government has shattered conventional narratives about India, the minister said this is the most opportune time for youngsters to succeed. “You don’t need a famous last name anymore to succeed in India. Hardwork, grit, innovation are only determinants of success…. This is the new India that Narendra Modi ji is building,” he said.

“There was a PM in the late 80s — Rajiv Gandhi — who stated that out of every 100 paise that are sent from Delhi to a beneficiary, only 15 paise actually reaches. Such was the acceptability of the so called weak and leaky system. Now, thanks to the Digital India programme launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015, every single rupee is directly transferred into the accounts of the beneficiary living in remotest corners of the country,” the minister added.

The Government is also planning to frame and implement rules for Artificial Intelligence, the minister said, adding, “There are going to be legislations and rules that will come in just in India but around the world on ethical use and risk free use of AI. So be aware that are going to be rules that are going to progressively develop around AI and machine learning because they represent risk free individual citizen and every government around the world has an obligation to keep internet safe and trusted for its citizens. Whatever is required will be done.”

On the government’s response to the huge shortage of drone experts and trainers, Chandresekhar told The Indian Express, “We are starting 200 drone schools as part of ‘Skill India’ all over the country. There are many institutions that are training the trainers… In the next three to four months, you will find 500 to 1,000 persons who are skilled in drone technology.”

The minister also visited Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar where startups in the field of energy showcased their innovations. Chandrasekhar was accompanied by Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State Dr Kuber Dindor.