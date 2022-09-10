scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Centre-State Science Conclave: Jitendra Singh bats for ‘One Nation, One Data’ for all states

Echoing Singh’s comment, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Sakhlecha said that in the state it is en route to making ‘one citizen, one data’.

Minister Jitendra Singh at the science conclave. (Express Photo)

Minister of State (independent charge) of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh Saturday said that there should be ‘One Nation, One Data’ for all states, while advocating for industries to become stakeholders and investors in the beginning itself in start-ups to ensure sustainable start-ups.

Moderating a leadership session at the first Centre-State Science Conclave held at Science City in Ahmedabad, Singh said that an issue at present is “we are having multiple data” and said that taking from the “Prime Minister’s tangent of ‘one nation, one ration card’, so with one common data, you can link all the states.So to filter out what is required, I think DST can take over that. That will not only avoid multiplicity but also fallacies that happen. It is a very hard task for India because we are a heterogeneous country..but still we could think along those lines.”

Also Read |Centre-State science conclave: We didn’t celebrate works of scientists properly, says PM

Echoing Singh’s comment, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Sakhlecha said that in the state it is en route to making ‘one citizen, one data’.

“You put a citizen’s Aadhar number and you will get all their data on what benefits they have received of which schemes. 90 per cent of this work has been completed, we expect to complete the work by March (2023).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Lauding the conclave for getting the ball rolling on talking about science and technology departments of state and how they can coordinate and cooperate with each other and with the Centre, Singh added, “With this conference, we are actually celebrating the science departments and science ministries of different states because I’ve seen a time when if someone would be posted as a secretary at the science department — bureaucrats, civil servants — they would wonder if they have been sidelined and half of his time would be spent in the corridors of chief minister and chief secretary…For the first time there is a sense of pride and esteem which is happening through this conference.”

Meanwhile, ministers of science and technology from the states of Uttarakhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhatisgarh participated in the leadership session.

Ashok Chandra Panda, minister of science and technology at Odisha suggested that “both Centre and state should support in collaborating with state S&T-recognised centres as to how to provide capacity building for scientists and researchers in various areas like grant-writing, scientific leadership and specific areas of S&T such as green and clean energy, artificial intelligence and medical sciences etc.”

Advertisement

Additionally, speaking at a plenary session on the theme of future growth pathways, professor Sachin Chaturvedi, vice chairman of Rajya Niti Evam Yojana Aayog at Madhya Pradesh added that among areas that require to be addressed in technology is finance.

More from Ahmedabad

With heavy rains in Ahmedabad causing a power cut at the conclave, the conclave was cut short, leading to cancellation a plenary session midway.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:22:17 pm
Next Story

Watch: Neymar scores from insane Messi assist to help PSG go top with win over Brest

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement