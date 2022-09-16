Centre reviews DefExpo 2022 preparations

A high-level team from the Ministry of Defence visited Gujarat to review the preparations for the 12th edition of DefExpo, scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar from October 18-22.

Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary, Department of Defence Production, and Achal Malhotra, director of Defence Exhibition Organisation, were among those who visited Gandhinagar and met Gujarat government officials. Bajpai called on Raj Kumar, additional chief secretary, home department and briefed him on the preparations about the exhibition, which was earlier scheduled to be held in March.

The team also met Mamta Hirpara, managing director of iNDEXTb and visited the sites of DefExpo-2022. India’ flagship defence exhibition will be held at Helipad Exhibition Centre (HEC), while the inaugural function and seminars will be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre at Gandhinagar.

Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the armed forces, DPSUs and industry will be held on all five days at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The exhibition at Gandhinagar will be open to the public on October 21-22. This is the first time that drone shows will be held at Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar as part of the expo.