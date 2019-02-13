Centre procures 4.25 lakh tonnes of groundnut under price support scheme

THE OPERATION of procurement of groundnut from farmers by the central government under price support scheme (PSS) ended in Gujarat on Tuesday with the government procuring 4.25 lakh tonnes (lt) of oilseed from 2.10 lakh farmers of the state at the cost of Rs 2,127 crore.

Advertising

S S Srivastava, manager of Gujarat branch of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED), said that the PSS operations in the state came to an end in the evening.

“The procurement operation which had begun on November 15 has formally come to an end today. As of now, 4.25 lt of groundnut has been procured. But we will get the actual figure by around midnight and the final figure is likely to remain around 4.30 lt. Almost all the farmers who had got themselves registered, procurement of their groundnut has been completed and therefore, for now, the procurement operation is over,” Srivastava told The Indian Express.

As of 6 pm on Tuesday, 4,25,406 lt (or 42,54,065 quintal) of groundnut has been procured from 2,10,379 farmers of the state, Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (GSCSL) said. The procured oilseed was worth Rs 2127.03 crore, GSCSCL officers said.

GSCSCL, an undertaking of the government of Gujarat, has been engaged by NAFED as state-level agency for procurement as well as agency for opening procurement centres in the state.

Registration for selling one’s groundnut had started on November 1 and had gone on till November 30. Around 2.38 lakh farmers had got themselves registered for selling their groundnut to the government. The farmers were then SMS alerts to inform them about their turn to take their groundnut at a procurement centre.

Advertising

“It is possible that some farmers may have sold their groundnut in the open market. It is also possible that in some cases, the groundnut might not be of fair average quality as required by NAFED and therefore farmers could have sold in the open market,” Manish Bhardwaj, managing director of GSCSCL said.