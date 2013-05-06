Follow Us:
Centre only worried about nephews and uncles

Chief Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the Centre was only concerned about nephews and uncles.

Written by Press Trust Of India | Devla | Published: May 6, 2013 5:01:51 am
Chief Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the Centre was only concerned about nephews and uncles. UPA-led Congress is not concerned about its own-ruled states as well. They are only worried about nephews,uncles…see how nephews have also jumped into the game, Modi said,in an apparent reference to the current bribery scandal involving the nephew of Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

I also assured the PM that the Narmada dam gates would not be operated if the Centre wants,but despite it he does not allow us to go ahead with the project, he said.

