Centre only worried about nephews and uncles

Written by Press Trust Of India | Devla | Published: May 6, 2013 5:01:51 am
Chief Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the Centre was only concerned about nephews and uncles. UPA-led Congress is not concerned about its own-ruled states as well. They are only worried about nephews,uncles…see how nephews have also jumped into the game, Modi said,in an apparent reference to the current bribery scandal involving the nephew of Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.
I also assured the PM that the Narmada dam gates would not be operated if the Centre wants,but despite it he does not allow us to go ahead with the project, he said.
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App