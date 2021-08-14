Centre increased quota, Gujarat vaccinating 6 lakh daily: Deputy CM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday said the Centre has increased the Covid-19 vaccine quota for the state and the government is now vaccinating six lakh people daily.

“We have already vaccinated 3.5 crore people in Gujarat. Now Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is giving us more quota of vaccines. Since the last 4-5 days, we are daily vaccinating six lakh people. Earlier, there was no vaccination on Sundays and Wednesdays. Now we are vaccinating traders and all those wanting a second dose on these two days. Tomorrow being August 15, is an official holiday, but the health department will be carrying out the vaccination drive,” said Patel while speaking to media person in Panchamahal district.

When asked about the status of doctors strike in Gujarat, Patel said, “It was a problem faced by 241 students…A solution has been found by the health department. The government had said that the doctors will have to mandatorily undergo residentship, as rural areas as need doctors. That is the reason why state government had admitted them for post graduation in government quota, with less fees.

“We also give a stipend of Rs 80,000 every month. All this is being done using public money. The students need to serve in hospitals in district and taluka levels. The students have accepted this and now half of the time they will do residentship in hospitals, while the remaining time they will go as per the orders of the state government,” he added.