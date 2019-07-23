Centre grants 600 more medical seats in Gujarat

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, on Monday, announced that the central government has granted 600 more medical seats in 12 medical colleges of Gujarat, following the introduction of 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). With this, the total number of medical seats in Gujarat has gone up to 5500, he added.

Patel made the announcement in the Gujarat Assembly, saying that he got a letter of approval from the Centre for increasing medical seats in the 12 medical colleges yesterday.

These include two colleges run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), two colleges at Palanpur and Dahod which have been set up under the state government’s Brown Field Health Policy, and eight colleges being run by the Gujarat Medical & Education Research Society (GMERS).

The Dy CM said that to adjust the EWS quota, the state government had demanded an increase of 28 medical seats in the 12 colleges. However, the central government has granted an increase of 50 seats in each of the colleges.

Earlier, a 100 seats of medical colleges in Rajkot and Bhavnagar were increased. Therefore, a total of 700 medical seats have been increased, said Patel, adding that in the coming days, Gujarat will have enough doctors.