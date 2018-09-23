Centre for technical film training inaugurated by Jitendra

Speaking at the inauguration, Jitendra guided the youth to take care of their health. “My advice is that nobody can take better care of you than you yourself,” he said. (File) Speaking at the inauguration, Jitendra guided the youth to take care of their health. “My advice is that nobody can take better care of you than you yourself,” he said. (File)

Yesteryear Bollywood actor Jitendra on Saturday inaugurated the Rupa and Anand Pandit–AMA Centre for Film Production and Management here.

The centre, which has been running at the Ahmedabad Management Association premises for the past four years, was renamed after the husband and wife duo, who have been managing film production in Mumbai for several years now.

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion, Anand thanked AMA for christening the centre after his wife and himself. He said that the Indian film industry had grown up to USD 22 billion but still lacked trained human resources. “Unfortunately we have very limited supply of trained human resources at present. There are acting schools in plenty, but there are no technical training institutes,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Jitendra guided the youth to take care of their health. “My advice is that nobody can take better care of you than you yourself,” he said.

