Centre ascertaining cause of fire that capsized vessel near Strait of Hormuz, killing 1 Indian: Sources

An Emirati patrol boat, left, is near a tanker anchored in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from a coastal road near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

The cargo vessel on which a sailor from Devbhumi Dwarka died Friday had capsized after a fire near the Strait of Hormuz, a source in the Union Government confirmed to The Indian Express Saturday. The source said that four other Indians sustained burn injuries and the government was ascertaining the “exact cause of fire”.

Altaf Talab Ker, who belongs to Jam Salaya town in Dwarka, was killed aboard the vessel Al Faize Noor Suleimani that had set out for Yemen from Dubai on Wednesday with 18 sailors on board. A passing vessel rescued the survivors, who have now been granted consular access, sources said.