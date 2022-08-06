scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Centre: 88% rise in no of Gujarati fishermen in Pakistan custody

There were 225 Gujarati fishermen in Pakistan custody in 2017. This has risen to 425 in June, stated Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, in a written reply to a question asked by Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Written by Avinash Nair | Ahmedabad |
August 6, 2022 1:06:15 am
The number of fishermen in Pakistan custody could be higher if figures from the Union Ministry of External Affairs are considered. (Express/File)

The number of fishermen from Gujarat captured mid-sea by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has risen by 88 per cent in the past six years as 425 of them are currently languishing in Pakistani jails, data tabled in the Rajya Sabha showed Friday.

There were 225 Gujarati fishermen in Pakistan custody in 2017. This has risen to 425 in June, stated Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, in a written reply to a question asked by Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Currently, the Gujarat government provides Rs 300 per day as compensation to the family of the captured fishermen. In 2021, when 323 fishermen from Gujarat were in Pakistani jails, the state government had paid a financial assistance of Rs 4.28 crore to their families. As of June, the government has already paid Rs 2.58 crore to the families of the 425 fishermen.

“The department of fisheries has implemented a scheme of soft loan package for replacement of fishing vessels held in captivity in Pakistan through Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). Under this scheme, the department of fisheries has released Rs 11.52 crore to MPEDA from 2009 to 2019 for replacement of 192 fishing vessels held captive in Pakistan,” it stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

“As soon as cases of apprehension of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats by Pakistan are reported, immediate steps are taken by the Indian Mission in Islamabad towards seeking consular access from the Pakistan government. All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the fishermen for their early release and repatriation, along with the release of their boats,” it added.

The number of fishermen in Pakistan custody could be higher if figures from the Union Ministry of External Affairs are considered. On Friday, the MEA, in a written reply to a similar question from Congress MP Gohil stated in the Rajya Sabha that “546 Indians or believed to be Indian fishermen under Pakistan custody are from Gujarat.” In the same reply, the Central government also stated that 2,160 Indian fishermen and 57 Indian fishing boats have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014, including 40 Indian fishermen who were repatriated from Pakistan this year.

More from Ahmedabad

The Indian Express has reported in the past that a number of Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails have completed their sentence but the entire process of identifying and verifying the nationality of the fishermen and getting Consular access takes several months. The fishermen cross the maritime boundary in search of schools of fish that are easier to find in less polluted waters there.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 01:06:15 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement