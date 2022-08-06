Centre: 88% rise in no of Gujarati fishermen in Pakistan custody

The number of fishermen from Gujarat captured mid-sea by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has risen by 88 per cent in the past six years as 425 of them are currently languishing in Pakistani jails, data tabled in the Rajya Sabha showed Friday.

There were 225 Gujarati fishermen in Pakistan custody in 2017. This has risen to 425 in June, stated Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, in a written reply to a question asked by Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Currently, the Gujarat government provides Rs 300 per day as compensation to the family of the captured fishermen. In 2021, when 323 fishermen from Gujarat were in Pakistani jails, the state government had paid a financial assistance of Rs 4.28 crore to their families. As of June, the government has already paid Rs 2.58 crore to the families of the 425 fishermen.

“The department of fisheries has implemented a scheme of soft loan package for replacement of fishing vessels held in captivity in Pakistan through Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). Under this scheme, the department of fisheries has released Rs 11.52 crore to MPEDA from 2009 to 2019 for replacement of 192 fishing vessels held captive in Pakistan,” it stated.

“As soon as cases of apprehension of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats by Pakistan are reported, immediate steps are taken by the Indian Mission in Islamabad towards seeking consular access from the Pakistan government. All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the fishermen for their early release and repatriation, along with the release of their boats,” it added.

The number of fishermen in Pakistan custody could be higher if figures from the Union Ministry of External Affairs are considered. On Friday, the MEA, in a written reply to a similar question from Congress MP Gohil stated in the Rajya Sabha that “546 Indians or believed to be Indian fishermen under Pakistan custody are from Gujarat.” In the same reply, the Central government also stated that 2,160 Indian fishermen and 57 Indian fishing boats have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014, including 40 Indian fishermen who were repatriated from Pakistan this year.

The Indian Express has reported in the past that a number of Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails have completed their sentence but the entire process of identifying and verifying the nationality of the fishermen and getting Consular access takes several months. The fishermen cross the maritime boundary in search of schools of fish that are easier to find in less polluted waters there.