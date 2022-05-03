Centralised online admission process launched for 595 ITIs

A centralised online admission procedure has been launched for 595 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state for the academic session that begins in August 2022.

Launching the admission portal in Gandhinagar on Monday, Minister for Labour, Skills Development and Employment, Brijesh Merja, said it is to bring transparency in the process as well as to help students save time and money, a release said.

With this initiative, around three lakh students will be able to sit at home and choose their trade and the ITI where they want to pursue studies. A new ITI building constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crore in Desar was also inaugurated Monday, added Merja.

Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Labour, Skill Development and Employment, said that the portal is launched for admission in 288 government, 115 grant-in-aid and 192 self-financed ITIs.