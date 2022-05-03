scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Centralised online admission process launched for 595 ITIs

Launching the admission portal in Gandhinagar on Monday, Minister for Labour, Skills Development and Employment, Brijesh Merja, said it is to bring transparency in the process as well as to help students save time and money, a release said.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 3, 2022 4:07:19 am
With this initiative, around three lakh students will be able to sit at home and choose their trade and the ITI where they want to pursue studies. A new ITI building constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crore in Desar was also inaugurated Monday, added Merja.

A centralised online admission procedure has been launched for 595 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state for the academic session that begins in August 2022.

Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Labour, Skill Development and Employment, said that the portal is launched for admission in 288 government, 115 grant-in-aid and 192 self-financed ITIs.

