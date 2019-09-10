Central University of Gujarat students’ council stages protest, demands better hostel facilities

After failing to address unresolved issues of the hostel, food, and maintenance despite repeated applications submitted to university authorities, the students of the Central University of Gujarat led by the Students’ Council staged a dharna on the university campus in Gandhinagar on Monday.

The protest was called off in the evening after a meeting chaired by University Vice Chancellor (VC), S A Bari, assured the students that the issues would be looked into at the earliest.

The protest was staged after the student body had submitted a representation to the university authorities on September 3. A general body meeting was conducted on September 1 and it was announced that the administration had a week’s time to address the issues.

“In the meeting that was attended by representatives of Students’ Council, the Dean of Student Welfare, canteen committee members, the provost, the senior warden and hostel committee members, the VC had assured that the hostel issue would be resolved at the end of this month. The canteen issue is to be looked into. We have demanded these assurances in writing from the university authorities, which they said would be provided on Wednesday,” said Students’ Council convener, Raghu Solanki.

When contacted, university VC S A Bari said, “No university provides a 100 per cent hostel facilities to its students, unless its a residential one. Since we don’t have our own building, we are looking for another building and have asked the Cental Public Works Department to undertake a survey, which is expected to take 3-4 weeks. At present, nearly 60 per cent of students have been allotted accommodation facilities and it is only the MPhil and PhD students who have been left out.”

The demands also pertain to poor food quality despite charging high rates, thus, the need for a co-operative canteen and mess for hostels, in addition to maintenance wsork of hostel rooms.

Bari said that university authorities have limited financial resources to start a co-operative mess at the university. “Even we have our audit and are bound by financial constraints. We can help students, financially, within a limit,” he added.

In its representation submitted to the VC on September 3, the Students’ Council had stated, “The Students’ Council had been giving repeated applications and the administration’s lax response has forced the student body to take such a drastic step. It is high time the administration takes cognizance of the continued difficulties being faced by the students of CUG.”

The ‘drastic step’ being referred to is, “After much deliberation, it has been finally decided that the CUG administration will be given seven days from this date (September 3) onwards to address the pending issues, especially concerning the hostel and the canteen, after which the student body will resort to a complete campus shutdown.”

The student body says the next course of action will be decided after Wednesday.