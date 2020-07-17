Central team in Surat to assess Covid situation

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a member of the team, expressed confidence that just like Ahmedabad, the viral outbreak will be brought under control in Surat as well.(Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a member of the team, expressed confidence that just like Ahmedabad, the viral outbreak will be brought under control in Surat as well.(Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A four-member team from the Central government visited Surat on Friday to review the coronavirus situation in the city, which has emerged as the new hotspot in the state, and to provide necessary guidance to the local authorities.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, a member of the team, expressed confidence that just like Ahmedabad, the viral outbreak will be brought under control in Surat as well.

During a meeting with the Central team on New Civil Hospital campus in Surat, the Association of Physician of Surat handed over a memorandum to Guleria. Among other demands, the association pointed out that Tolicizumab injections, Itolizumab injections, Faviparavir tablets, Ramdesivir injections are in short supply in Surat.

Sharing the details of meeting with the team, Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said, “We have informed them about the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus in Surat. We have also told him that most cases have been reported from the diamond and textile hubs. He suggested that people entering Surat from outside are screened in order to control the spread.”

The team also visited containment zones in the city before leaving for Ahmedabad.

Speaking to reporters, Guleria said he was hopeful of curbing the Covid-19 spread in Surat, a hub of diamond and textile units.

“We held detailed discussions on various aspects like patient management, medicines and plasma therapy. We understood the issues and gave solutions. We are confident that cases will come down in the near future just like they did in Ahmedabad,” he said.

Former president and advisor to Association of Physician of Surat, Dr Praful Chhasatiya said, “Guleria has assured us that the shortage of supply of medicines necessary for treating Covid-19 patients will be sorted out next week.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd