After central and southern districts, heavy rain lashes Gujarat’s Kutch

Even as torrential showers have continued to batter Gujarat’s central and southern districts since Sunday, the state’s Kutch district witnessed heavy rainfall Tuesday morning.

Anjar and Gandhidham in Kutch recorded 137 mm and 120 mm rainfall, respectively, along with 49 mm in Nakhatrana, within four hours after 6 am. Rajkot in the Saurashtra region too recorded heavy rainfall at 81 mm from 6 am to 10 am Tuesday morning. Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Tapi districts also reported heavy showers.

The IMD has issued a Red alert in Kutch, coastal, central and south districts of Gujarat on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a Red alert for the southern districts of Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang and Valsad on Tuesday. This was revised by the IMD on Tuesday morning and a fresh red alert was issued in a total of 13 districts, including Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rajkot, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Bharuch.

From 6 am to 10 am on Tuesday, Dang recorded 64 mm of rainfall, Dolvan in Tapi district 59 mm, Vansda in Navsari 47 mm, Morbi 39 mm and Dediapada in Narmada 37 mm of rain.