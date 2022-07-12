scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

After central and southern districts, heavy rain lashes Gujarat’s Kutch

Anjar and Gandhidham in Kutch district recorded 137 mm and 120 mm rainfall, respectively, along with 49 mm in Nakhatrana, within four hours starting 6 am on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 12, 2022 2:14:28 pm
As per the information department of the Gujarat government, five inches of rain was recorded in six districts of Chhota Udepur, Dang, Narmada, Valsad, Navsari and Panchmahal on Sunday between 8 am and 6 pm. (Express file photo)

Even as torrential showers have continued to batter Gujarat’s central and southern districts since Sunday, the state’s Kutch district witnessed heavy rainfall Tuesday morning.

Anjar and Gandhidham in Kutch recorded 137 mm and 120 mm rainfall, respectively, along with 49 mm in Nakhatrana, within four hours after 6 am. Rajkot in the Saurashtra region too recorded heavy rainfall at 81 mm from 6 am to 10 am Tuesday morning. Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Tapi districts also reported heavy showers.

The IMD has issued a Red alert in Kutch, coastal, central and south districts of Gujarat on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a Red alert for the southern districts of Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang and Valsad on Tuesday. This was revised by the IMD on Tuesday morning and a fresh red alert was issued in a total of 13 districts, including Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rajkot, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Bharuch.

More from Ahmedabad

From 6 am to 10 am on Tuesday, Dang recorded 64 mm of rainfall, Dolvan in Tapi district 59 mm, Vansda in Navsari 47 mm, Morbi 39 mm and Dediapada in Narmada 37 mm of rain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement