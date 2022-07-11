Central, south districts in Gujarat continue to receive heavy rainfall

The central and south districts of Gujarat continued to receive heavy rainfall Monday morning as Tilakwada, Dediapada and Garudeshwar in Narmada district recorded nearly 200 mm, 150 mm and 115 mm rainfall respectively in four hours from 6 till 10 am. Narmada and Surat districts are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall, as per weather department warning.

A total of 109 talukas across the state recorded rainfall Monday morning since 6 am as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warning for Narmada, Dang, Tapi, Surat and Bharuch. Umerpada in Surat too recorded nearly 100 mm rainfall while Nandod and Sagbara in Narmada district recorded 90 mm and 77 mm rainfall, respectively.

The IMD issued a nowcast warning at 11 am of “light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Narmada, Dang, Tapi, Surat and Bharuch”.

Also, according to the IMD’s nowcast warning applicable till 2 pm, “light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain in districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Anand, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Valsad and Navsari”.

As on Monday morning, in the last 24 hours, Bodeli and Kwant in Chhota Udepur received a record rainfall of 549 mm and 432 mm, respectively. Other talukas to record more than 200 mm rainfall were Jambughoda in Panchmahal (426 mm), Jetpur Pavi (403 mm) and Chhota Udepur (330 mm) taluka in Chhota Udepur, Waghai (288mm) and Dang (275 mm) in Dang, Dharampur (225 mm) in Valsad, Ahmedabad city 219 mm, Subir (211 mm) in Dang, Vansda (209 mm) and Kaprada (204 mm) in Narmada district. A total of 218 talukas received rainfall on Sunday.