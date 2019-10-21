‘Central law on data protection needed’

A central law on data protection is the need of the hour to check the large scale misuse and breach of data, said former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Sudarshan Sen.

Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day annual technical summit — Amalthea 2019 — at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar on Sunday, Sen said, “We need to have a central data protection law that doesn’t lack teeth.”

“They (laws) don’t stop misuse and laws also change over time but it will be a start… There will be violations, sanctions and how effective are these enforcements… It is a long process,” Sen told The Indian Express. He added that there has to be clear definition on data and said consent will be important and liability needs to be ensured.

“Not just the breach but the willful leakage of data without customer consent has to be taken seriously. You cannot take customer constent by default.

What is happening today is you have uncheck the boxes that are all ticked by them. We should be ticking these boxes instead of unchecking,” Sen said, stressing on the need to change the way we allow financial service providers or social media companies to use data without customer permission.

In the context of the recent multi-crore scam at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank the former RBI executive director said, “We should supervise the payment system using analytics and artificial intelligence,” he said.

When asked whether India would become a cashless economy, Sen said, “A large proportion of our country has to depend on cash for a simple reason that for a cashless society, you need to have a networked society.. Untill you have reliable data connectivity and also an informed customer, you will rely on cash.”

Dr S Christopher, former chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation, Peter Cook, British Deputy High Commissioner, and Tapan Misra, former director of SAC, Indian Space Research Organisation, also spoke at the event.