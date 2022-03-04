Central grants to Gujarat expected to dip by 41 pc to Rs 15,982 cr in next financial year

The Grant-in-aid or grants provided by Government of India to Gujarat during a particular financial year, is estimated to dip by 41 per cent to Rs 15,982 crore during 2022-23.

Projections made in the annual budget of 2022-23 presented by finance minister Kanu Desai shows that grant-in-aids will form only 6.6 per cent of the total revenue for the year.

This is 5.5 per cent lower than Rs 16,912 crore that Gujarat is expected to receive in 2021-22 and 41 per cent lower compared to Rs 27,178 crore it received in 2020-21. In 2019-20, Gujarat received Rs 25,500 crore from Centre as grants.

When asked about the dipping financial support from Centre, minister Desai defended the move at a post-budget media briefing, “Centre provides Rs 11,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfers to farmers. Secondly, whenever the Centre begins a scheme, they provide financial support to the state. Thereafter, it is important the state manages to run the scheme on its own,” Desai said.

Desai further said,“Under the ‘Nal se Jal’ scheme (of GoI), we have completed works without support from the Centre. It shows that we should not be dependent on the Centre and Gujarat tries to develop on its own.”

Central grants used to be a political hot potato in Gujarat when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power in Delhi. During discussions in the state legislature, the BJP government in Gujarat used to claim that the Centre was ignoring the state when grants dipped between 2008-10.

In the budget presented for 2022-23, Gujarat government not only talked about Central schemes like PM Gati Shakti Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Nal se Jal Yojana, but it also spoke about setting up a textile park in Navsari district under the PM MITRA scheme.

Gujarat government also made provisions for a number of central schemes, some of which is being executed jointly by state government and GoI. Under the Jal Jeevan mission of the Centre, finance minister in his speech said that the total planning to provide clean tap water was of Rs 5540 crore where Rs 2500 crore will come from Central government and Rs 3040 crore from state government.

Apart from this Gujarat government has made a Rs 150 crore provision to enhance scope of Pradhanmantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Rs 1556 crore for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana (a joint initiative for state and central government). Gujarat government also provided Rs 621 crore for food distribution under Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, Rs 1000 crore for Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Rs 467 crore under Swachchh Bharat Mission, Rs 231 crore under National Rural Livelihood Mission, Rs 73 crore under BharatNet project, Rs 23 crore under Pradhanmantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Rs 2208 crore for roads under Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Mukhyamantri Gram sadak Yojana, Rs 41 crore for PM Kusum Yojana, among other schemes.

Asked if Gujarat will continue to receive Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation from Centre, JP Gupta, Principal Secretary, finance department who accompanied the minister said, “Due to Covid income of both the Centre and state governments was affected. Centre provided loans in lieu of GST compensation to the states.”

“Last year, the state received Rs 9,300 crore as loan. During the current year, Rs 13,200 crore has been provided as loan. This arrangement will end in June 2022. However, we continue to receive GST compensation during 2022-23. Our revenues will not be impacted,” said Gupta.

Gujarat government did not make it clear if it will put in a demand for continuation of GST compensation from Centre. “The finance minister who is a member of the GST council will reveal Gujarat’s stand in the council,” Gupta added.