Centenary fest of Pramukh Swami Maharaj from Dec 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, along with the leaders of other countries, including the US, the UK, African nations, Australia and the UAE have been extended invitations for the month-long centenary celebrations of Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj that will be celebrated between December 15 and January 15, 2023, in Ahmedabad.

Lakhs of followers of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) from different countries are expected to attend the month-long ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav’ or ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Festival’—the grand finale of the centenary events that is being hosted on a 600-acre site called ‘Pramukh Swami Nagar’ along the Sardar Patel Ring Road near Ognaj Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, said Aksharvatsal Swami from BAPS during a media briefing as hundreds of followers were working at the near-completion site Saturday.

While the senior BAPS leaders refrained from naming any leaders or even confirming if PM Modi would attend the inauguration or on the concluding day, the Assembly election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be declared on December 8 will be a deciding factor.

“People from all walks of life will visit and offer their heartfelt tributes to Pramukh Swami Maharaj and gain inspiration from the fascinating presentations, displays and programmes about his universal life, works and messages. Assemblies and programmes, held daily in the presence of eminent personalities from India and all over the world, will enlighten and elevate devotees, aspirants and well-wishers,” said BAPS’s Gyanvatsal Swami.

Aksharvatsal Swami thanked the farmers and builders for providing 600 acres in Ahmedabad free of cost for a year as seva daan. “This land was levelled and cleared, which was another big challenge as the preparations started a year back. A large number of volunteers have worked day and night and everything from planning to architecture has been done in-house and no commercial companies have been hired for the site. Volunteers were divided into 45 internal departments such as construction, cultural events, landscaping and others,” he said.

While the main gate visible from the SP Ring Road is 280 feet long and 51 feet high, another six decorative gates will lead to various zones of the festival campus. Another highlight of the Nagar is the 30-feet-high idol of Pramukh Swami Maharaj perched on a 15-feet-high pedestal and encircled by 24 recesses each having depictions of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s great life and work and a replica of New Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

The Children’s Cultural Area or ‘Bal Nagri’ that is spread over 17 acres will be managed by children. It will host fun exhibitions, educational shows and interactive games for children of all ages. Two open performing stages will feature various talent shows by over 150 children and youths who have been practising for more than three months for these performances.