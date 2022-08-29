scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Centenary event of Pramukh Swami Maharaj from Dec 15

The decision was announced at a BAPS convention on Sunday, attended by 200 seers and spiritual heads along with 7,000 devotees, as per a release.

The entrance to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is seen in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey. (Representational/AP File)

The centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj will be held from December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023, at the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Swaminarayan Mandir Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad.

The decision was announced at a BAPS convention on Sunday, attended by 200 seers and spiritual heads along with 7,000 devotees, as per a release.

More from Ahmedabad

“The convention addressed the vital role of mandirs, sadhus and shastras in modern society and how sadhus can help spread the timeless wisdom of Hindu traditions, culture, shastras and sages through service and the upkeep of mandirs,” stated the release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:41:35 am
Next Story

5-year-old boy among 3 dead as car hits divider

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement