Celebrating 615 years of Ahmedabad’s history: Walled City marks foundation day

By Nishant Bal
Ahmedabad marked its 615th Foundation Day on Thursday with traditional rituals at Manek Chowk and Manek Burj, followed by a series of heritage and cultural programmes across the old city.
Floral tributes were offered at the shrine of the Hindu saint Manek Nath Baba in Manek Chowk before civic officials gathered at Manek Burj for the customary dhwaj pooja. The rituals were conducted jointly by Chandan Nath, who is the 13th descendant of Manek Nath Baba, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Standing Committee Chairperson Devang Dani and other functionaries of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).
“Traditionally, this event sees the family and corporation both involved in the proceedings,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramya Bhatt said.
The February 26 observance has been held annually for over two decades.
Beyond the morning rituals, multiple events were organised throughout the day in the old city. A Nagar Yatra of Bhadrakali Mata was taken out earlier in the day. “The Nagar Yatra of Devi Bhadrakali Mata ji took place… that was organised by the temple trust in coordination with the AMC and police,” Bhatt said.
Civic officials also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for conservation restoration work at Sardar Patel Bhavan.
A heritage walk for college students, organised by The Doorbin group, began at Manek Burj and proceeded towards Manek Chowk, covering landmarks including Jama Masjid. The walk, officials said, was aimed at familiarising young participants with the historic precincts of the walled city.
Two cultural programmes were scheduled in the evening — one at Dalpatram Chowk and another at Akha Bhagat Chowk — adding to the day’s events in the old city.
Ahmedabad traces its foundation to 1411, with Manek Burj traditionally regarded as the site where the city’s foundation stone was laid by Sultan Ahmed Shah. Over the years, the civic ceremony has centred around the intertwined religious and historical narratives associated with the city’s origins.
