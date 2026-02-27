Celebrating 615 years of Ahmedabad’s history: Walled City marks foundation day

The February 26 observance has been held annually for over two decades.

By Nishant Bal

Ahmedabad marked its 615th Foundation Day on Thursday with traditional rituals at Manek Chowk and Manek Burj, followed by a series of heritage and cultural programmes across the old city.

Floral tributes were offered at the shrine of the Hindu saint Manek Nath Baba in Manek Chowk before civic officials gathered at Manek Burj for the customary dhwaj pooja. The rituals were conducted jointly by Chandan Nath, who is the 13th descendant of Manek Nath Baba, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Standing Committee Chairperson Devang Dani and other functionaries of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

“Traditionally, this event sees the family and corporation both involved in the proceedings,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramya Bhatt said.