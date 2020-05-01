Celebrate state foundation day at home: CM to people

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday urged people to celebrate Gujarat’s Foundation Day within the confines of their homes on May 1 and said as part of the celebrations, the government will distribute a second tranche of free foodgrains to APL families and also bear the cost of COVID-19 testing for families enrolled under Ma Amrutam and Ma Vatsalya Yojana if any member is required to visit a hospital for surgery or pregnancy related issues.

“Usually we celebrate this day in a big way. This year the situation is different. We are fighting coronavirus. We have employed our capacities for this purpose. Because of lockdown, we will have to celebrate Gujarat Gaurav Diwas from the confines of our homes,” he said asking people to take a pledge on Friday where they will swear not to step out of their homes without a mask, will maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently.

“On the occasion of Gujarat’s Foundation Day… around 61 lakh APL families will be given foodgrains for a second time, which includes 10kg of wheat, 3kg rice, 1 kg sugar and 1kg dal per family, free of cost… Also if any member of the 77 lakh beneficiary families of Ma Amrutam and Ma Vatsalya have to visit a hospital for surgery or operation or pregnancy related issues and if the hospital takes a corona test, then the state government will bear the cost,” Rupani said.

He also asked students to take part in a competition where they could express themselves on “Gujarat’s corona warriors” through an essay, poetry or by drawing a picture. He said government will give awards the winners of the competition from May 1-10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.