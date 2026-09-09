Ceiling slab of under-construction building collapses in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, several workers feared trapped

Officials confirmed to the Indian Express that several workers had been rescued from the rubble and five workers has been sent to the GMERS Civil Hospital, Gandhiangar .

AT LEAST a dozen workers were feared trapped after the ceiling of an under-construction commercial building in Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s capital, collapsed around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The collapse was likely triggered allegedly due to a “crane hitting a portion of the ceiling” while work was underway at the site, sources said. At 11:50 pm on Wednesday, MLA Alpesh Thakore told mediapersons that 13 people had been rescued from the rubble. No casualties were reported till late evening on Wednesday.

Officials told The Indian Express that at least five of the injured persons were taken to the GMERS Civil Hospital, Gandhiangar. Officials at the GVK-EMRI 108 emergency ambulance service said six of their vehicles were involved in transporting the injured persons. At least four rescue vehicles of the Gandhinagar Fire and Emergency Services (GFES) and the district police were making efforts to bring the situation under control as of late evening on Wednesday.