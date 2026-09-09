Ceiling slab of under-construction building collapses in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, several workers feared trapped

AT LEAST a dozen workers were feared trapped after the ceiling of an under-construction commercial building in Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s capital, collapsed around 9 pm on Wednesday.
The collapse was likely triggered allegedly due to a “crane hitting a portion of the ceiling” while work was underway at the site, sources said. At 11:50 pm on Wednesday, MLA Alpesh Thakore told mediapersons that 13 people had been rescued from the rubble. No casualties were reported till late evening on Wednesday.
Officials told The Indian Express that at least five of the injured persons were taken to the GMERS Civil Hospital, Gandhiangar. Officials at the GVK-EMRI 108 emergency ambulance service said six of their vehicles were involved in transporting the injured persons. At least four rescue vehicles of the Gandhinagar Fire and Emergency Services (GFES) and the district police were making efforts to bring the situation under control as of late evening on Wednesday.
Gujarat DGP G S Malik also reached the site. Meanwhile, teams from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) were dispatched to Gandhinagar to aid the rescue efforts.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who is in Gandhinagar to attend the monsoon session of the Assembly, reached the spot while Health Minister Praful Pansheriya reached the civil hospital.
Pansheriya said, “I am speaking to the doctors who are treating the injured persons. We have called all doctors to the hospital and are doing all we can.” He added, “We are trying to ensure that all required treatment is provided to the injured at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital itself and nobody needs to be shifted to Ahmedabad for super-speciality treatment.”
Dr Meeta Parikh, Medical Superintendent, GMERS Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, told mediapersons that two patients suffered “spine injuries”, and the others were in stable condition. None of these patients are in critical condition, Dr Parikh said.
Gujarat DGP G S Malik also reached the site. Meanwhile, teams from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) were dispatched to Gandhinagar to aid the rescue efforts.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More