CCTV camera captures Asiatic Lion entering hotel in Junagadh

The newly-inaugurated Sarovar Portico hotel in Junagadh city had an unusual guest—an Asiatic lion, the king of the nearby Girnar jungle—on Monday and the royal visitor had all the staff members in full attention and awe.

Footage recorded by CCTV cameras shows a male Asiatic lion entering the upmarket hotel at 5:04 am on Monday through the main gate. The gatekeeper is seen welcoming the jungle king in the human kingdom by quietly sinking in his chair in the security cabin as the royal visitor makes his way towards the parking area without casting a glance at the man in the cabin. Having surveyed the ground floor, the king is seen leaving the palatial hotel somewhat hurriedly, his stay lasting less than a minute in all.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday and created lots of sensation online.

“The watchman at the gate was alert and stayed quiet as the lion entered the hotel premises. As soon as the lion entered the hotel, the watchmen, through the intercom, alerted staff members about the presence of the animal in the hotel and asked them to keep doors and windows shut. The CCTV footage suggests that the lion had apparently lost his way and left the hotel premises soon after finding that he was going in the wrong direction. No untoward incident was reported,” Sanjay Koradia, managing partner of Sarovar Portico hotel in Junagadh told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The Sarovar Portico hotel on the busy Railway Station Road of Junagadh in the heart of Junagadh city was inaugurated in September 2019.

“There were lots of guests in our hotel at the time the lion entered our premises. However, it being early hours of the day, most of them were in their rooms and there was little activity on the ground floor,” Koradia said, adding, “Soon after the animal was seen, we alerted the forest department. Offices of the forest department later came to our hotel and captured footage recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the hotel.”

Forest officers confirmed the incident. “The lion had apparently strayed in the city after losing its way. It has since returned to the jungle and nothing untoward was reported that night. It is only after the CCTV footage went viral that people in that area as checking footage of their CCTV cameras and are sharing visuals of the lion,” Sanjay Berwal, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Junagadh territorial forest division said.

Junagadh city is located on the border of Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary (GWLS), a hilly forest that is home to a few dozen Asiatic lions. The population of big cats has been increasing in these protected forest areas and the sightings of the carnivores inside the city have gone up in recent years.

Junagadh is also a major hub of religious tourism and lakhs of pilgrims throng the city to climb Mount Girnar, the tallest peak in the state, every year to have darshan of goddess Amba and other deities atop it. With the increase in tourist footfalls, new hotels have come up in the city. With an aim to give a further boost to religious tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Girnar ropeway project in October last year. With an objective to make eco-tourism facilities available in Junagadh, the forest department had inaugurated Girnar Nature Trail, popularly called lion safaris inside the JWLS on January 26 this year.