CCHFW passes resolution ‘boycotting’ WHO’s mortality estimate report

The three-day conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) in t Kevadia concluded on Saturday, with a Gujarat government press release quoting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stating that the council passed a resolution “boycotting” the WHO mortality estimate report.

The WHO has estimated 4.7 million excess deaths in the two years of the pandemic. Reiterating the statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) earlier this week through the Press Information Bureau release, the Gujarat information department release said that the council passed the resolution “boycotting the report”.

MoHFW has relied on CRS 2020 data to rebut the WHO estimates.

The CRS 2020 report, however, does not mention level of death registration and has only claimed through a PIB press release that the level of death registration stood at 99.9 per cent, amid lockdown of several months.

The 14th conference of CCHFW, which was also flagged as a ‘Swasthya Chintan Shibir’, discussed action taken reports on the last conference’s resolutions (13th conference held in 2019), best practices adopted in states, how the Centre and the states can coordinate and cooperate better, medical value tourism, and the roadmap for the health sector. The conference however did not grant media access to the sessions.

According to a Gujarat government health official, who was present for the three days of the conference, one of the aspects discussed at the conference on better coordination of Centre and states, was about “timely release of grants from the Centre’s side” as well as “ensuring proper utilisation of the grants.”

Other Gujarat health official sources added that medical tourism too was a topic of discussion.

While inaugurating the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) 2022 in Gandhinagar in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre is mulling introduction of ‘Ayush visas’. Sources said that to further boost medical tourism, Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation was discussed.