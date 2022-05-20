CBI raids residence of Gujarat cadre IAS officer in Gandhinagar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of Gujarat cadre IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh in Gandhinagar late on Thursday night in a case related to alleged financial irregularities when he was posted as Surendranagar district collector.

According to CBI officials, multiple teams conducted raids at the residence of 36-year-old Rajesh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, who is currently posted as joint secretary to the government, General Administration Department (NRI and ART) in Gandhinagar, his native place in Rajamundri of Andhra Pradesh, Surat and also in Surendranagar, where Rajesh was posted as district collector in 2021.

CBI officials said the raid was conducted by a team from Delhi after a complaint was registered against Rajesh in New Delhi for financial irregularities related to land and arms licence-related applications during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector. An inquiry was launched against Rajesh in 2021 when he was posted as Surendranagar district collector. The CBI has also arrested a middleman from Gujarat who allegedly used to collect bribe for Rajesh.

“The CBI has lodged a case against Rajesh related to taking bribe for approving arms license application and granting governmant land to ineligible beneficiaries for financial gains when he was posted as Surendranagar collector. We have also arrested a middleman named Rafiq Memon, who used to collect bribes on behalf of Rajesh. The raid is ongoing as of now and a detailed statement will be shared soon,” a CBI official informed The Indian Express.

In 2021, the state government had transferred Rajesh, who was district collector of Surendranagar, to the Home Department as joint secretary (law and order) in Gandhinagar. However, after a brief tenure, he was quickly transferred to the General Administration Department in Gandhinagar. In 2021, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received a complaint against Rajesh, where a Surendranagar-based resident had alleged that he paid Rs 5 lakh to him to get his arms licence application approved.