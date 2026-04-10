Three retired PNB officials, five others convicted for bank fraud

The CBI Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced three retired officials of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and five proprietors of separate firms based in Surat in a bank fraud case.

According to a CBI statement, the public servants named as accused in the case didn’t follow the guidelines of the bank, accepted fake documents as genuine, and dispersed loan facilities to a firm, causing a corresponding loss of over Rs 156.98 lakh to the bank.

Among those convicted are PNB’s retired assistant general manager Gurinder Singh, retired chief manager KGCS Iyer, and retired senior manager KE Surendiranath. The private individuals who were convicted are Sanjay Nagji Patel (director, M/s. Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd), Satish Nagji Davra (proprietor, M/s. Bapa Sitaram Enterprise), Hitesh Domadiya of M/s H Domadiya & Co, Vaishali Davra, (proprietor of M/s VS Textiles), and Ramila Bhikadiya (proprietor of M/s Priyanshi Textiles and M/s. Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd), all based in Surat.